  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • "Fine shyt": Angel Reese leaves flirtatious message on $135,000 guard's stunning post

"Fine shyt": Angel Reese leaves flirtatious message on $135,000 guard's stunning post

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 05, 2025 14:10 GMT
&quot;Fine shyt&quot;: Angel Reese leaves flirtatious message on $135,000 guard
"Fine shyt": Angel Reese leaves flirtatious message on $135,000 guard's stunning post (Credits: Imagn)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese sent a playful, flirtatious message to Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman on Sunday. The remark came in response to the $135,000 guard’s stunning post, which caught Reese’s attention.

Ad

Sharing the 13-slide post on Instagram, Hiededman captioned it with a one-word caption.

"Iykyk 🖤," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post garnered the attention of many, including Reese, who sent a flirty response.

"My itty bitty fine shyt," Reese commented.

In the post, Hiedeman shared mostly on-court images, along with a few from her off-court endeavors. It also featured teammate Kayla McBride and StudBudz partner Courtney Williams.

Williams also responded in the comments, dropping a reaction.

"🔒💕," Williams wrote.
Courtney Williams and Angel Reese respond to Natisha Hiedeman&#039;s post (Source: Instagram/ Natisha Hiedeman)
Courtney Williams and Angel Reese respond to Natisha Hiedeman's post (Source: Instagram/ Natisha Hiedeman)

Heideman and Williams have built a strong following through their StudBudz persona, as the duo posts entertaining livestreams on Twitch. The pair also earned huge plaudits for streaming during the All-Star weekend, during which Angel Reese was a notable attraction.

Ad

Signing a one-year, $135,000 contract with Minnesota in 2025, Hiedeman remains a key contributor to the Lynx’s success. Minnesota leads the WNBA with a 24-5 record and is favored to win the title this season. Despite coming off the bench in every game, the guard has appeared in all 29, averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field.

After recording a season-high 17 points against Las Vegas in their last game, Hiedeman will be aiming for more minutes in the coming matchups. The Lynx now face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, seeking their third straight win.

Ad

StudBudz claims they have spoken to Angel Reese amid outrage over Dave Portnoy's interview

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman faced backlash from fans after showing appreciation for Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy. A vocal Caitlin Clark supporter who has often criticized Angel Reese, Portnoy’s connection sparked a hostile reaction toward the StudBudz duo.

However, the duo stood their ground when responding to criticism and claimed they had spoken to Angel Reese amid the outrage.

Ad
"The Studbudz have talked to Angel and she knows we don’t play about her AT ALL 🫶🏽 End of Story," Williams wrote via X (formerly Twitter).
Ad

Despite the severe backlash, the duo confirmed they would invite Portnoy and question him about his remarks on Reese.

"We’re going to ask him, ‘Why are you talking about Angel like that?’ Because we love her bad," Williams responded.

Although expressing their desire to host Portnoy, the duo has yet to announce a date for the anticipated interview.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications