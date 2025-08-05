"Fine shyt": Angel Reese leaves flirtatious message on $135,000 guard's stunning post

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese sent a playful, flirtatious message to Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman on Sunday. The remark came in response to the $135,000 guard’s stunning post, which caught Reese’s attention.Sharing the 13-slide post on Instagram, Hiededman captioned it with a one-word caption.&quot;Iykyk 🖤,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered the attention of many, including Reese, who sent a flirty response.&quot;My itty bitty fine shyt,&quot; Reese commented.In the post, Hiedeman shared mostly on-court images, along with a few from her off-court endeavors. It also featured teammate Kayla McBride and StudBudz partner Courtney Williams.Williams also responded in the comments, dropping a reaction.&quot;🔒💕,&quot; Williams wrote.Courtney Williams and Angel Reese respond to Natisha Hiedeman's post (Source: Instagram/ Natisha Hiedeman)Heideman and Williams have built a strong following through their StudBudz persona, as the duo posts entertaining livestreams on Twitch. The pair also earned huge plaudits for streaming during the All-Star weekend, during which Angel Reese was a notable attraction.Signing a one-year, $135,000 contract with Minnesota in 2025, Hiedeman remains a key contributor to the Lynx’s success. Minnesota leads the WNBA with a 24-5 record and is favored to win the title this season. Despite coming off the bench in every game, the guard has appeared in all 29, averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field.After recording a season-high 17 points against Las Vegas in their last game, Hiedeman will be aiming for more minutes in the coming matchups. The Lynx now face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, seeking their third straight win.StudBudz claims they have spoken to Angel Reese amid outrage over Dave Portnoy's interviewCourtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman faced backlash from fans after showing appreciation for Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy. A vocal Caitlin Clark supporter who has often criticized Angel Reese, Portnoy’s connection sparked a hostile reaction toward the StudBudz duo.However, the duo stood their ground when responding to criticism and claimed they had spoken to Angel Reese amid the outrage.&quot;The Studbudz have talked to Angel and she knows we don’t play about her AT ALL 🫶🏽 End of Story,&quot; Williams wrote via X (formerly Twitter).Despite the severe backlash, the duo confirmed they would invite Portnoy and question him about his remarks on Reese.&quot;We’re going to ask him, ‘Why are you talking about Angel like that?’ Because we love her bad,&quot; Williams responded.Although expressing their desire to host Portnoy, the duo has yet to announce a date for the anticipated interview.