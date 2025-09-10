"Fire the stylist. Immediately": WNBA fans can't keep calm after Skylar Diggins turns heads in outfit full of milk 

Skylar Diggins was at the centre of attention ahead of Tuesday’s matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm. At the Storm’s final game of the regular season, she showed up in an outfit that immediately became the talk of social media.Diggins arrived at the Climate Pledge Arena wearing a long black skirt, black boots, and a white t-shirt. But the centerpiece was an oversized jacket filled with milk pouches.The bold fashion statement quickly went viral, and fans wasted no time sharing their reactions.“Fire the stylist. Immediately,” @stakit_live wrote.Stakit @stakit_liveLINK@LegionHoops Fire the stylist. Immediately.“Am I the only one who finds this corny?” @redraiderman1 said.“Just throwing random sh*t on,” @clazi__ said.“Ain't no way this isn't AI,” @GoatedxMessi said.“What in gods creation is she wearing bruh 😂😂😂” @BrunshimOG said.“How the ice pack in my freezer looks at me when it’s time to pack my lunch,” @19_loading said.The outfit does not come as a massive surprise. Earlier in the day, Diggins announced she had partnered with the Milk Processor Education Program for their new “Gonna Need Milk” campaign.On her Instagram Story, she shared clips from the ad. One showed the milk-filled jacket inside a freezer, while another captured her walking into a cafe and casually pouring milk from the jacket straight into her coffee.Credits: Instagram (@skylardiggins)Credits: Instagram (@skylardiggins)Skylar Diggins surpasses her own record to etch name in franchise history books The Seattle Storm pulled off an incredible comeback, rallying from a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to defeat the Golden State Valkyries 74-73. Nneka Ogwumike led the starting group with 16 points, while Erica Wheeler proved to be the difference maker, scoring 17 points while coming off the bench.However, Skylar Diggins was the one to make the headlines. She came into the regular-season finale with 252 assists, needing six to break her own franchise single-season record of 257.With two assists in the fourth quarter, her tally reached exactly six, giving her 258 for the season and etching her name in the record books once again.Skylar Diggins also chipped in 10 points, finishing the regular season with 667 total, the second-highest scoring year of her career.Adding to the celebrations was the fact that Seattle also clinched a playoff spot with the win. They’ll now head into the postseason as the #8 seed and will face the Minnesota Lynx in the opening round.