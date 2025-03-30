Fired up Chelsea Gray put A’ja Wilson and $203,000 teammate on notice for moon-bound lobs after Cooper Flagg & Co's dunking display

Chelsea Gray put Las Vegas Aces teammates A’ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes on notice after witnessing Cooper Flagg and Co. dominate the Alabama Crimson Tide. Duke defeated Alabama 85-65 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. It was a dominant performance by the team, with the starters combining for 77 points.

Flagg and Co. flaunted their athleticism and dominated the paint while putting on a dunking display. This fired up Chelsea Gray, who sent out a message to her teammates:

“The way Duke lobbin for a dunk, I feel inspired. I need @_ajawilson22 and @kstokes41 to be ready for me to throw that thang to the moon. 😂,” Wrote Gray on X.

Stokes replied:

“Lemme go stretch,” said Stokes on X

Gray is coming off a stellar season in the Unrivaled League and was named the first-ever Unrivaled Finals MVP. The 32-year-old made 14 appearances, recording 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Her teammate, A’ja Wilson, is also coming off a historic season in the WNBA. She made 38 appearances for the team in 2024, recording 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Wilson also picked up her third MVP award for her stellar performance in 2024.

Gray's hope to set up her teammates with lobs could make the Aces’ game even more exciting. However, since dunks don’t happen often in the WNBA, it’s unclear if her plan will work out.

It will be difficult to throw lobs to Kiah Stokes, who stands at 6-foot-2. The 32-year-old is currently in the last year of a two-year contract that will see her earn $203,000 in salary, as per Spotrac.

“Unrivaled provided for moms”: Chelsea Gray on how Unrivaled made it easier for moms to focus on the court

Chelsea Gray had a phenomenal season in the Unrivaled League and was named to the All-Unrivaled First Team and also won the Unrivaled Finals MVP. During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Gray shed light on how the six-team league made things easier for moms:

“One thing that I appreciated was the care that Unrivaled provided for moms and the nanny care that they provided. Once I got to the gym, I dropped my kid off with the nannies in the playroom.

Chelsea Gray explained that she wishes to see similar changes in the WNBA:

“I'm an advocate for implementing into the WNBA that every franchise should have access to that daycare, especially during games and even during the season or during practice time.”

Unrivaled gave women's basketball players access to resources they never had before. Hopefully, the WNBA will take a page out of their book and make a few improvements of their own.

