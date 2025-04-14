Fired-up Angel Reese sends special message ahead of WNBA draft night: "Getting some rookies today"

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft, Angel Reese expressed her excitement about welcoming some new players to the Chicago Sky. On Monday, just hours before the start of the official event, Reese shared a tweet.

Ad

"We getting some rookies today ahhh im sooo excited lmaooo," Reese wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chicago selected Angel Reese with the seventh pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. As a rookie, she averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Sky on 49.8% shooting. Her performances were impressive, and she produced one of the best rebounding seasons in the WNBA.

The LSU alumnus recorded 446 rebounds last season — the most in a year. Speaking about her rebounding ability in an interview in September 2024, Reese said:

"Defense and rebounding wins championships and I’ve won championships at every level by just doing that. So coming into the league, before I sharpen up on my offensive things, just being able to have that on my shoulder is something that I know I can always do."

Ad

Heading into her sophomore season, Reese is already relishing the thought of playing alongside top prospects who could add more quality to the team.

Angel Reese sends a goodwill message to 2025 prospects ahead of the draft

Angel Reese also encouraged all the players invited to the draft ahead of the event. In another post on X on Monday, the Chicago Sky star sent them her best wishes. She wrote:

Ad

"Happy Draft Day! Remember it doesn’t matter what number you get drafted; it’s about WHERE you get drafted! Good luck to all the draftees today! 🙏🏽," Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among the projected top picks for the draft are UConn star and NCAA champion Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, French star Dominique Malonga, USC standout Kiki Iriafen and LSU's Aneesah Morrow, among others.

The 2025 WNBA draft will be held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More