First Look: A'ja Wilson’s Nike A’One signature shoe debuts with stunning pink A’ura colorway

After one of the most dominant seasons of her career, A'ja Wilson is joining the exclusive group of players who have their own shoes. On Tuesday, the world was given the first glimpse of her signature line.

Nike has unveiled the "A'One," the first signature sneaker of the WNBA superstar. It is set to hit the shelves next spring, with "Pink A'ura" being the first colorway.

Wilson has cemented herself as one of the top stars of her generation. She has led the Las Vegas Aces to two WNBA championships, was a catalyst for Team USA in the Olympics and has three MVPs on her resumé.

The shoe is littered with small details, as Wilson pays homage to those closest to her. Inside the tongue of the shoe is her tattoos for her parents. At the bottom of the sneaker, a quote can be found from Wilson's grandmother. The sneaker also showcases her championships, while featuring a quote about not backing down from weakness.

When she takes the floor for her eighth WNBA season, Wilson will rock her signature sneakers and new colorways can be expected as the campaign progresses.

