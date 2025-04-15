"First team All-Studs" - NaLyssa Smith's viral tweet on Dallas Wings roster has fans cackling

The Dallas Wings were pretty successful during the 2025 WNBA Draft. They drafted Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick, Aziaha James with the No. 12, Madison Scott with the No. 14, JJ Quinerly with No. 27, and Aaronette Vonleh with the No. 31 pick.

Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith went viral on Monday after she commented on the Wings’ roster, calling them the “first team all studs”. Smith’s tweet has already gotten more than 560K views and has the fans cackling.

Here is how the fans reacted to Smith's tweet.

“😭 Lyss please..my bro just called y’all the Dallas Studs,” one fan said.

“Lmaooo somebody in the comment said Dallas Studs 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another fan said.

“love to see it team up” one fan said.

One fan pointed out how Smith’s comment is funnier since the Wings’ account retweeted it, saying:

“The official team account retweeting this has me in tears,” another fan said.

“Someone shut off her wifi quick,” one fan said.

The team has quality on the roster as star guard Arike Ogunbowale is coming off a stellar season, averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. It’ll be interesting to see how she fits in with Paige Bueckers.

The Dallas Wings have assembled a promising roster following the 2025 WNBA Draft

Following the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings' roster looks impressive. They have Arike Ogunbowale, who has made multiple all-star appearances and is an offensive force. DiJonai Carrington will also be key for the team and was named the league's Most Improved Player in 2024.

NaLyssa Smith is also coming off a solid season, recording 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Her presence in the paint will prove to be valuable for Dallas. At 6-foot-7, Teaira McCowan will also be a menacing presence in the paint for the Wings. Others like Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist also look like promising additions.

Aziaha James can also end up surprising many. She made 35 appearances for the NC State Wolfpack this season, recording 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Lastly, there's Paige Bueckers, who will be leading the Dallas Wings' rebrand. Ensuring that Bueckers' transition goes smoothly will be key for the Wings.

If everything clicks, this team could surprise a lot of people when the 2025 WNBA season kicks off in May.

