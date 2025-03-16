"Flew out my favorite fan": Angel Reese reacts as Sky star's devoted fan shares special moment after 100k success

It appears that Chicago Sky star Angel Reese kept her end of the bargain as she flew out super fan Kae Rose to spend a day with her. Reese previously made a promise to her fans in Nov. 2024 that she'd have a random fan appear on her YouTube podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," if her subscriber count reached 100,000.

Kae Rose was the lucky winner and had the opportunity to hop on Angel Reese's podcast, which is yet to air on YouTube at the time of this writing. Rose went on social media to post photos of herself being on set with Reese. Kae claims to be a devoted fan of the Chicago Sky star and she makes it a point to always defend her from haters.

Rose explained on Instagram why she's a Reese fan:

"I love how when I posted about this opportunity, everyone was saying how on brand it was for me. Anytime I see a Black girl unapologetically doing her thing, it makes me wanna support the hell out of her. I decided to become an official Angel Reese defender by being puzzled why she received enormous amounts of hate on a daily basis."

Reese reciprocated the love she received from Rose and reposted her fan's photo on her Instagram story.

"Flew out my favorite fan! Keep being you queen," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese showed a glimpse of her game prior to 2025 WNBA season

Angel Reese is one of the best young talents in the NBA today. She was the runner up for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Reese was also named an All-Star in her first season in the league. With a successful inaugural season, fans are curious to see how she will turn out in her sophomore year.

It didn't take long for fans to witness Reese's greatness as she participated in the inaugural season of Unrivaled Basketball, founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Angel showcased what she has in store for the Chicago Sky this coming season.

Reese leads Unrivaled in total rebounds, rebounds per game, offensive rebounds and is second in double-double performances. She's also the first player in Unrivaled to notch a 20-20 game. Given these figures, Chicago fans should be optimstic heading into the 2025 WNBA season.

