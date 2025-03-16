"For the girls, the gays, the theys": Mariah Rose gets honest about championing shift in women's sports coverage left behind by mainstream media

Mariah Rose has made a name for herself as one of the leading sports-centric social media content creators. During a recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Jalen Rose’s daughter revealed her motivation to cover women’s sports.

She highlighted how traditional sports media outlets like ESPN and FOX Sports mainly cater to an audience already well-versed in sports. Since these platforms predominantly target male viewers, she felt that women were often overlooked.

“I cover sports primarily for women," Rose said on Sunday. "When you’re watching ESPN or FOX Sports or the typical sports platforms, those are great for people who know a lot about sports. But typically, they’re talking to people who already know what they’re talking about, primarily men,” Rose told Hudson.

Her mission is to make sports a more inclusive space and has been actively working to bridge the gap.

“So, I break it down for women, for the girls, the gays, the theys, an inclusive space for everybody to learn what’s going on in the sports world because the interest is there," Rose said. "Women love sports. It’s just that there’s not a place for us that’s speaking to us and that’s where I come in.”

She also gave an example of how she makes sports more accessible. Rose used "The Bachelor" as a reference to break down the upcoming NCAA March Madness to Hudson.

Rose has garnered a following of over 700,000 across her social media platforms by delivering sports news in her unique style. Expanding her reach further, she recently stepped into the role of co-host for the "Full Circle" podcast alongside Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown.

Mariah Rose compares salaries between Unrivaled and WNBA players

Mariah Rose recently took to social media to highlight how Unrivaled, the 3x3 league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is providing compensation to its players. She compared the salaries of players in Unrivaled’s inaugural season to those in the WNBA.

Using Collier as an example, Rose pointed out that the Lunar Owls BC star's earnings — including contract value, prize money and potential championship bonuses — could more than double the WNBA’s highest-paid players.

“An average WNBA salary is around $119,000 with the highest paid players earning around $250,000," Rose said on Tuesday. "If Napheesa Collier and her team, the Lunar Owls, win the Unrivaled Championship, she will stand to make $472,222 minimum. That's almost double what the highest paid players in the WNBA are making.”

With Unrivaled experiencing significant success in just its first-ever campaign, the league has proven to have the potential to offer even more lucrative compensation in the future. This could potentially draw more exciting talents for upcoming editions.

