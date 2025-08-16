"Force them to trade you" - WNBA fans erupt as Tyler Marsh drops new update on Angel Reese’s back injury amid dwindling Sky playoff chances

The Chicago Sky continue to struggle without Angel Reese, picking up their fourth straight loss against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. This marks the team’s 12th loss in 13 games. The situation is unlikely to improve with Reese missing Chicago’s last seven games with a back injury.
Heading into Friday’s game, there was no timetable for Reese’s return, but coach Tyler Marsh has now provided a positive update. Speaking to reporters after the Sky-Valkyries game, Marsh said that Reese has progressed to on-court activities and her return “shouldn’t be too much longer.”
The star forward’s injury has resulted in criticism on social media. Seeing the difficult position the team is in and the lack of details surrounding Reese’s injury, many fans have turned on her. Some fans claimed she was looking to force her way out of Chicago.
The team was on a six-game losing streak when she was sidelined at the start of August. Chicago was 7-19 at the time, with a minimal chance of making the playoffs. Since losing Reese, they have lost six of seven games, making an already desperate situation much worse.
The Sky star’s absence over the last two weeks has only added to the fans' frustrations as the reality of being a lottery-bound team sets in. Marsh’s update on Friday did little to shift the narrative surrounding the forward. Still, some fans came to her support and urged Reese to force a trade out of Chicago:
Some fans also attacked Reese, alleging that she has been faking her injury:
Angel Reese was in the midst of a historic season before picking up a back injury
Angel Reese was in stellar form for the Chicago Sky before getting injured at the end of July. She was averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, making 23 appearances. Her efficiency on offense also improved as she shot 44.4%.
Angel Reese became the fastest player in league history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds, doing so in just 38 games. She also became the quickest player to record 30 career double-doubles, reaching the mark in 42 games.
The Sky forward also recorded her first career triple-double against the Connecticut Sun during the early stages of the season.