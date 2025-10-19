"Forever that GIRL" - Angel Reese proudly flexes her meteoric rise from Smashburger worker to Victoria's Secret model

Angel Reese is still on a high after achieving her dream of becoming a Victoria's Secret model on Wednesday. Reese flexed her rise from working at Smashburger in college to walking the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In a couple of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese made it known to her followers, and possibly haters, that she's an &quot;angel.&quot; She wore wings in one of her two outfits at the fashion event held at the Steiner Studios in New York City. &quot;Forever that GIRL. @VictoriasSecret,&quot; Reese tweeted. Angel Reese followed it up by pointing to her beginnings as a worker at Smashburger in 2019, when she was still in high school. Fast forward to six years later, and she's not just a WNBA star for the Chicago Sky but also a Victoria's Secret model. &quot;I really used to work at Smashburger &amp; now i’m a VS model AHAHHA,&quot; Reese tweeted. Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKI really used to work at Smashburger &amp; now i’m a VS model AHAHHA😭🤪Reese got into the University of Maryland in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She got her big break in 2021, when the NIL program was approved and students began earning from endorsements. Her stock began rising, especially after transferring to LSU in 2022. She led the Tigers to their first-ever NCAA championship in her first year there, beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the final. Her NIL deals, which included Wingstop, McDonald's and Raising Cane's, helped her reach a peak NIL valuation of $1.8 million, as per Sports Illustrated. Angel Reese made history with Suni Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowAngel Reese made history with Suni Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Photo: IMAGN)According to the Associated Press, Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee were the first two athletes to walk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Reese and Lee are two of the most popular female athletes in the world today, and they continue to make history. &quot;It was destined for me,&quot; Reese said before the show. &quot;This is already for me. I'm so happy to be sitting in this room with so many amazing models and women. The team that put this all together has been amazing. I'm so excited.&quot;Reese hired a modeling coach to help her perfect her walk for the fashion event. She was on the runway twice, fulfilling her dream of becoming a Victoria's Secret model. Her brand continues to grow, though her future with the Chicago Sky is up in the air. Fans even associated her wearing of wings as a signal that she wants to play for the Dallas Wings.