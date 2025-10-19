  • home icon
"Forever that GIRL" - Angel Reese proudly flexes her meteoric rise from Smashburger worker to Victoria's Secret model

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:31 GMT
Angel Reese proudly flexes her meteoric rise from Smash Burger worker to Victoria
Angel Reese proudly flexes her meteoric rise from Smash Burger worker to Victoria's Secret model. (Photo: GETTY)

Angel Reese is still on a high after achieving her dream of becoming a Victoria's Secret model on Wednesday. Reese flexed her rise from working at Smashburger in college to walking the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

In a couple of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese made it known to her followers, and possibly haters, that she's an "angel." She wore wings in one of her two outfits at the fashion event held at the Steiner Studios in New York City.

"Forever that GIRL. @VictoriasSecret," Reese tweeted.
Angel Reese followed it up by pointing to her beginnings as a worker at Smashburger in 2019, when she was still in high school. Fast forward to six years later, and she's not just a WNBA star for the Chicago Sky but also a Victoria's Secret model.

"I really used to work at Smashburger & now i’m a VS model AHAHHA," Reese tweeted.
Reese got into the University of Maryland in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She got her big break in 2021, when the NIL program was approved and students began earning from endorsements. Her stock began rising, especially after transferring to LSU in 2022.

She led the Tigers to their first-ever NCAA championship in her first year there, beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the final. Her NIL deals, which included Wingstop, McDonald's and Raising Cane's, helped her reach a peak NIL valuation of $1.8 million, as per Sports Illustrated.

Angel Reese made history with Suni Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese made history with Suni Lee at the Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show. (Photo: IMAGN)
Angel Reese made history with Suni Lee at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Photo: IMAGN)

According to the Associated Press, Angel Reese and Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee were the first two athletes to walk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Reese and Lee are two of the most popular female athletes in the world today, and they continue to make history.

"It was destined for me," Reese said before the show. "This is already for me. I'm so happy to be sitting in this room with so many amazing models and women. The team that put this all together has been amazing. I'm so excited."

Reese hired a modeling coach to help her perfect her walk for the fashion event. She was on the runway twice, fulfilling her dream of becoming a Victoria's Secret model. Her brand continues to grow, though her future with the Chicago Sky is up in the air.

Fans even associated her wearing of wings as a signal that she wants to play for the Dallas Wings.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

