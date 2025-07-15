Former Chicago Sky player Monique Currie uses reference of Dodgers Stadium’s capacity while expressing sympathy for war victims in Gaza

Former Chicago Sky forward Monique Currie used the LA Dodgers’ stadium’s capacity as a reference in a post expressing sympathy for the victims in Gaza. Currie pointed out how 58,000 people had been killed since the start of the war in Gaza.

Currie hoped that people would sympathize with the situation and used the Dodger Stadium's capacity to put the violence in perspective. She said that the number of people dead from the war in Gaza would be like every single person in a sold-out Dodger Stadium being killed.

“The endless indiscriminate killing of innocent people in Gaza is horrendous. 58,000 people. Dead. Shame. Imagine Dodger Stadium sold out and every single person in that arena is killed…” Currie wrote.

Monique Currie spent 13 seasons in the WNBA playing for the Charlotte Sting, Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury and San Antonio Stars. She made 411 appearances, averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She shot 40.1% from the field and 33.8% from 3-pointer range.

Currie retired after the 2018 season and has since used her platform to speak up for many social issues. The war in Gaza is just the latest of many conflicts that the former Sky star has spoken up against.

Despite being born in Washington and spending the bulk of her career there, Currie holds a special place for Chicago and often supports Angel Reese and Co. on social media.

Monique Currie reacts to Candace Parker's tier list of WNBA players

In a video posted by Complex Sports, WNBA legend Candace Parker ranked some of the WNBA's biggest stars in a tier list. Parker put stars like Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart in the S-Tier, saying that they were the absolute best.

She placed the likes of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum, and mentioned that both of them can elevate to S.

Monique Currie stumbled upon Complex's post and reacted to Parker's tier list, suggesting that she did well ranking the players that she had to choose from.

"Certainly she didn't have the entire league to choose from but aligned to what's up there ✅"

Monique Currie's reaction to Candace Parker's rankings

At the peak of her career, Currie was one of the most formidable forwards in the WNBA.

