Former-LSU guard Last Tear-Poa shows support as ex-teammate Angel Reese reveals how she reunited with Hailey Van Lith

Former LSU guard Last-Tear Poa showed her support for her ex-teammate Hailey Van Lith as Angel Reese revealed how she convinced her Chicago Sky general manager to pick Van Lith in the WNBA draft.

The Melbourne, Australia, native has committed to Arizona State from the transfer portal after spending three years with the LSU Tigers. Last-Tear Poa, Hailey Van Lith and current WNBA star Angel Reese shared the dressing room for LSU in the 2023-24 season.

Van Lith has reunited with Reese in the WNBA where they will turn up for the Chicago Sky in the upcoming season. While Van Lith was the No. 11th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Reese was the fifth pick in the 2024 draft.

Reese opened up on how she convinced the Sky general manager to draft HVL.

"I told (general manager) Jeff (Pagliocca) during the process, 'If you want a dog, go get Hailey.' I kept telling him that. You can see her grit. She's one of the first to get in the gym and one of the last to leave,' Reese told reporters on Monday.

Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese share a great relationship from their LSU days

The Chicago Sky and their coach Tyler Marsh, will look to make full use of the camaraderie and the bond Angel Reese shares with Hailey Van Lith.

Reese shared her excitement with Van Lith joining her team and reuniting with her on the WNBA stage.

"I love Hailey. I love her family," Reese said. "I'm just super excited for her to be in the right place. I tell players all the time, it's about fit. Her being under (Courtney Vandersloot). That's the best thing that could be possible for her. I'm just really excited to play with her."

Van Lith also reiterated the bond that she shares with Reese and how much she has encouraged her during her journey.

"We started building our bond (at LSU)," Van Lith said of Reese. "We share a lot of values and align in a lot of things off the court. It really is more than basketball. ... She’s been a huge encourager for me. She holds me accountable and reminds me of who I am."

In the 2023-24 season, both were at LSU before Reese moved to the WNBA, while Hailey Van Lith entered the portal and committed to the TCU Horned Frogs for the last season of her collegiate career.

She averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Her shooting splits were 45.2% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc as she guided TCU to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

