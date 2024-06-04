  • home icon
  • Former NBA champ validates Angel Reese's apparent jab at Caitlin Clark on WNBA growth

Former NBA champ validates Angel Reese's apparent jab at Caitlin Clark on WNBA growth

By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Jun 04, 2024 16:51 GMT
Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings
Matt Barnes backs up Angel Reese's statements on social media

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark lives on even in the professional ranks and it even got more wood on the fire when the Chicago Sky battled the Indiana Fever. The close matchup delivered quite some basketball action but it also came with a level of physicality that has circulated on social media.

Angel Reese declined to speak to the media after the one-point loss and got a fine for doing so. Days later, the former LSU Tiger spoke about the matchup with Clark.

In the interview, she hinted that the rivalry with Clark stemmed from their college days. She added that those moments contributed to why there are more eyes on women's basketball in history.

"I know I'll go down in history. I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too.' And I want y'all to realize that," Reese said.
These quotes have circulated everywhere and many basketball fans have an opinion about the message that Reese wants to get across. With many siding on Clark, Reese got an ally with former NBA champion and basketball analyst Matt Barnes.

"She ain't lyin," Barnes post in the Instagram page of Matt Barnes.
Look: Matt Barnes agrees with Angel Reese on social media
Matt Barnes wants Indiana Fever to stand up for Caitlin Clark during games

Having played 14 seasons in the NBA as a role player, one of Matt Barnes' tasks was to protect the team's best players from opponents who wanted to get physical with them. Seeing the hard foul by Chennedy Carter on Clark, Barnes asked why her Indiana teammates hadn't stood up for their first overall pick.

"My issue and my question is where the f**k are her teammates at?" asks Barnes. "Where y'all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever? I see a couple of girls smirk when she's got knocked down, half-a** to pick her up, like you all suppose to protect asset, protect the star."

Many analysts have voiced their support for Caitlin Clark and are against the "unwarranted" physicality of WNBA veteran players.

