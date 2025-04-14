Former No. 1 pick explains why Paige Bueckers' game is tailor made for WNBA

On Monday night, Paige Bueckers is expected to be the first player off the board in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Ahead of this major moment in her career, one former top pick opened up on why the star guard will be successful at the next level.

Ad

Bueckers has long been one of the top names in the women's basketball world, and now is finally making the jump to the pros. Her impressive career at UConn ended on a high note, as she was able to deliver the program a national championship in her final season.

While on ESPN's Get Up Monday, Chiney Ogwumike gave her thoughts on Paige Bueckers ahead of her getting drafted into the WNBA. She cited multiple facets of her game that she thinks will make her a star in the pros.

Ad

Trending

"What I love the most is her efficiency," Ogwumike said. "She is one of the most efficient guards we have ever seen. At the WNBA, you want players that can do work, that can do damage against teams without the ball in their hand."

"What I love the most is she's selfless. She makes her teammates better, she helps others lead."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ogwumike knows a little bit of what Paige Bueckers is going through right now, as she was once a top pick in the draft. Back in 2014, the Connecticut Sun selected her No. 1 overall to be a core piece of the franchise.

Looking ahead to the WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings is likely where Bueckers will be continuing her basketball career. After winning just nine games last season, the franchise hopes the touted prospect can be a pillar for them for the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More