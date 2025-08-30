  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky
  • Former Sky coach makes explosive claim about being betrayed after being branded a racist by Marina Mabrey: "Fought tooth and nail"

Former Sky coach makes explosive claim about being betrayed after being branded a racist by Marina Mabrey: "Fought tooth and nail"

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 30, 2025 00:54 GMT
Former Sky coach makes explosive claim about being betrayed after being branded a racist by Marina Mabrey
Former Sky coach makes explosive claim about being betrayed after being branded a racist by Marina Mabrey. (Image Source: Imagn, @crobber3/IG)

Former Chicago Sky assistant coach Crystal Robinson has made a bold claim about Marina Mabrey. On Friday, Robinson commented on an X, formerly Twitter, post where her name was mentioned.

Ad

The post featured a fan replying to Subria Whittaker after she had accused Chennedy Carter of being a locker room troublemaker. The former Chicago coach entered the conversation and cleared Carter's name from her perspective.

She revealed that she never had any issues with Carter and later accused Marina Mabrey of branding her as racist.

"So sorry I’m late to the chat since my name was brought up. I have never had one problem with @ChennedyCarter. In fact no one believed in or supported her more than Tspoon and I. I was accused of being a racist by Marina, whom I fought tooth and nail to help stay in the league," Robinson commented.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In another tweet, Robinson revealed the reason for her departure. She claimed that Sky's general manager, Jeff Paglioca, allegedly told her she would have to beg to keep her job.

"Jeff told me I was gonna have to beg for my job without an investigation to prove Marina is mad cause she ain’t the center piece. I told Jeff, I would never beg anyone for a job. I left on my own accord, so please at this person so I can tell her to STFU before I sue her!" she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Crystal Robinson served as an assistant coach under Theresa Weatherspoon in 2024. During her tenure, Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey both played for Chicago. While Mabrey was traded to the Connecticut Sun at the start of this season, Carter went to play in China after the Sky did not extend her contract.

Former Sky coach comes to Angel Reese's defense against online criticism

Former Sky coach Crystal Robinson stepped in to defend Angel Reese from online criticism in one of her posts. On Aug. 14, Reese teased one of her upcoming signature products in an X post. She told the fans to wait for Sept. 18, the release date for her signature sneakers.

Ad
"oh & remember when yall kept asking why I don’t wear the full leg sleeve anymore? everything is INTENTIONAL. nomore cutting them sleeves baby 😭🤭🤏🏽SEPTEMBER 18TH," Reese tweeted.

However, one fan was not a fan of Reese's promotion, and Robinson responded to that fan's comment, criticizing him for spreading hate.

"These people are just hate filled. I actually feel sorry for these devils. Has to be a miserable life to go find others to spread hate," Robinson commented.
Ad
Crystal Robinson defends Angel Reese. (Credits: @C4threeRobber/X)
Crystal Robinson defends Angel Reese. (Credits: @C4threeRobber/X)

The Chicago Sky have had a disappointing season despite replacing Teresa Weatherspoon with Tyler Marsh. They are out of the playoff race and are holding the 12th spot in the standings with a 9-29 record.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications