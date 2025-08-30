Former Sky coach makes explosive claim about being betrayed after being branded a racist by Marina Mabrey: "Fought tooth and nail"

Former Chicago Sky assistant coach Crystal Robinson has made a bold claim about Marina Mabrey. On Friday, Robinson commented on an X, formerly Twitter, post where her name was mentioned.The post featured a fan replying to Subria Whittaker after she had accused Chennedy Carter of being a locker room troublemaker. The former Chicago coach entered the conversation and cleared Carter's name from her perspective.She revealed that she never had any issues with Carter and later accused Marina Mabrey of branding her as racist.&quot;So sorry I’m late to the chat since my name was brought up. I have never had one problem with @ChennedyCarter. In fact no one believed in or supported her more than Tspoon and I. I was accused of being a racist by Marina, whom I fought tooth and nail to help stay in the league,&quot; Robinson commented.In another tweet, Robinson revealed the reason for her departure. She claimed that Sky's general manager, Jeff Paglioca, allegedly told her she would have to beg to keep her job.&quot;Jeff told me I was gonna have to beg for my job without an investigation to prove Marina is mad cause she ain’t the center piece. I told Jeff, I would never beg anyone for a job. I left on my own accord, so please at this person so I can tell her to STFU before I sue her!&quot; she wrote.Crystal Robinson @C4threeRobberLINK@TheToshaNichole Jeff told me I was gonna have to beg for my job without an investigation to prove Marina is mad cause she ain’t the center piece. I told Jeff, I would never beg anyone for a job. I left on my own accord, so please at this person so I can tell her to STFU before I sue her!Crystal Robinson served as an assistant coach under Theresa Weatherspoon in 2024. During her tenure, Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey both played for Chicago. While Mabrey was traded to the Connecticut Sun at the start of this season, Carter went to play in China after the Sky did not extend her contract.Former Sky coach comes to Angel Reese's defense against online criticismFormer Sky coach Crystal Robinson stepped in to defend Angel Reese from online criticism in one of her posts. On Aug. 14, Reese teased one of her upcoming signature products in an X post. She told the fans to wait for Sept. 18, the release date for her signature sneakers.&quot;oh &amp; remember when yall kept asking why I don’t wear the full leg sleeve anymore? everything is INTENTIONAL. nomore cutting them sleeves baby 😭🤭🤏🏽SEPTEMBER 18TH,&quot; Reese tweeted.However, one fan was not a fan of Reese's promotion, and Robinson responded to that fan's comment, criticizing him for spreading hate.&quot;These people are just hate filled. I actually feel sorry for these devils. Has to be a miserable life to go find others to spread hate,&quot; Robinson commented.Crystal Robinson defends Angel Reese. (Credits: @C4threeRobber/X)The Chicago Sky have had a disappointing season despite replacing Teresa Weatherspoon with Tyler Marsh. They are out of the playoff race and are holding the 12th spot in the standings with a 9-29 record.