Former WNBA guard puts Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole on hot seat pressing on dating male NFL cheerleaders amid Vikings backlash

Sports reporter Kayla Nicole is used to asking hard-hitting questions when she interviews guests across different platforms. Funnily enough, it was Nicole being placed on the hot seat during a recent episode of her own podcast.

This past weekend, the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce released the latest episode of "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole," in which she sat down with former WNBA player Ty Young. At one point in the conversation, Nicole brought up the recent controversy caused by two male cheerleaders for the Minnesota Vikings performing in one bathroom with female cheerleaders.

"My question for you is, what is ruffling the feathers of NFL fans because there are male cheerleaders on the field?" Nicole asked Young. [Timestamp - 20:45]

In response, Young wondered aloud what the issue was, before shifting gears and posing an interesting question to Nicole.

"Would you date a male cheerleader?" Young asked. [Timestamp - 21:24]

After joking that the podcast had gotten out of control because of this question, Nicole gave her qualified response.

"I would date a male cheerleader wiho is the best cheerleaader," the reporter said. "I'm very competitive, and I am attracted to someone who is very good at their job." [Timestamp - 21:40]

Both Young and Nicole said that, as far as either one of them is concerned, there is no noteworthy news item when it comes to male cheerleaders in the NFL. Thanks to the "hot seat" question posed by Young, Nicole was able to confirm that she is at least open to dating a male cheerleader in the future.

"Figure out when the f*** the schedule is": Kayla Nicole challenges sports fans to step up support for WNBA

In the same interview with Young, Nicole brought up the recent incidents of sex toys being thrown onto the court at WNBA games.

While Young mentioned how more people have at least gotten to see the talent in the WNBA because of these incidents, Young challenged fans to drive up the numbers of live attendance.

"That's an overlooked portion of the game. Yes, we support women's basketball, but actually showing up and putting bodies in seats, makes a difference," Nicole said. "People need to do that. Figure out when the f*** the schedule is." [Timestamp - 26:26]

Young added that the WNBA should also level up their marketing of the product to help get more eyes on the athletes in the league.

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More