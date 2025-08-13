  • home icon
  Former WNBA player Sophie Brunner's mother killed in head-on car crash by perpetrator with history of drunk driving

Former WNBA player Sophie Brunner's mother killed in head-on car crash by perpetrator with history of drunk driving

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 13, 2025 17:20 GMT
Former WNBA player Sophie Brunner
Former WNBA player Sophie Brunner's mother killed in head-on car crash by perpetrator with history of drunk driving (image credits: getty, x/sebrunner21)

Former WNBA player Sophie Brunner's mother, Darcy Connolly-Brunner, was killed in a head-on car crash on Saturday. Following the tragic incident, authorities revealed that Brunner's car was struck by the vehicle of Rolando Ico-Choc, a Guatemalan national and an illegal immigrant.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s office said the incident took place in the afternoon. Ico-Choc's vehicle hit Darcy's when he crossed over into the wrong lane in Freeport. The Guatemalan international reportedly has DUI offenses in his rap sheet.

The authorities also revealed that Darcy was not driving under the influence, and that they are probing whether Ico-Choc was. A statement from U.S. Senator Andrew Chesney included more details about the his background.

"His criminal record includes prior charges of DUI, aggravated (felony) DUI and battery," Chesney said on Tuesday. "Additionally, it was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that he was in this country illegally, having crossed the border a few years ago during the Biden administration."
Darcy had three other children other than Sophie. She raised the former Phoenix Mercury forward and helped her achieve her dream of playing professional basketball.

A look into Sophie Brunner's short WNBA career

Sophie Brunner was born on Aug. 30, 1995, in Freeport, Illinois. She started showing signs of being a great athlete at an early age, leading her high school team to two state championships.

She committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2013. During her four-year collegiate career, Brunner earned three consecutive All-Pac 12 first-team selections from 2015-2017. However, it was not enough to attract WNBA scouts her way.

She entered the 2017 WNBA draft and went undrafted, but the Mercury approached Brunner and offered her a contract in free agency. After the strenuous preseason camps, Brunner made it to the final roster.

However, Phoenix traded her to the San Antonio Stars midway through the campaign. Brunner only played one season in the WNBA, appearing in four games. After moving away from the league, she flew overseas to continue her career.

Brunner last played for Italian teams but had to return home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has not stepped foot on the court as a professional.

According to Brunner's LinkedIn, she is an assistant AAU coach.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
