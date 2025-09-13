Former WNBA star shuts down ‘jealous’ accusation against Angel Reese after controversial comments spark backlash

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese got backlash from fans after her controversial comments toward the end of the season about her team's roster structure and her teammate Courtney Vandersloot's recovery from her ACL injury. Former WNBA star Angel McCoughtry has since reacted to the Sky and Reese's situation.On the &quot;Good Follow&quot; podcast on Wednesday, McCoughtry explained that it was not just Reese who is having a bad season, but also her teammates, while also lambasting the timing of her statements.&quot;Here's the main thing: You're not the only one having a bad season. Don't make it sound like it is all about you,&quot; she said referring to Reese. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcCoughtry went on to mention Reese's endorsement deals outside of the WNBA, prompting her to push the Sky forward to gift her teammates some of the endorsement money.&quot;Your teammates are having a bad season too. But they don't have million-dollar endorsement deals. You know what I would do Angel? I would go to one of my endorsements saying, ‘Give me an extra $100K so I can give all my teammates $10K, just to show them I care.&quot;Reese has since apologized to the team following her statements, but was still slapped with a first-half suspension in their following game.Reese appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 14.7 points, and 12.6 rebounds per game. However, her stats did not result in wins as the Sky finished with the worst record in the league with a 10-34 slate.The Sky also missed last season's playoffs after Reese injured her wrist.Angel Reese explains controversial commentsAngel Reese clarified that she was frustrated with herself, following her controversial comments that were deemed &quot;detrimental to the team.&quot;&quot;I probably am frustrated [with] myself right now,&quot; Reese said during a post-game press conference on Sept.4. &quot;I think the language is taken out of context. I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. They've showed up for me through thick and thin, and in the locker room when nobody could see anything.&quot;&quot;So, I want to apologize to my teammates,&quot; she emphasized.Reese and the Sky will now have to wait for the offseason to determine the star forward's future with the team.The Sky is also expected to be an aggressive buyer in the free agency market in the offseason.