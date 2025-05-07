  • home icon
  Former WNBA teammates Kelsey Plum and Kate Martin's wholesome courtside hug sends Aces fans into nostalgia 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 07, 2025 05:03 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Kelsey Plum and Kate Martin shared a heartfelt embrace ahead of the LA Sparks versus Golden State Valkyries preseason matchup at Chase Center in San Francisco. Clips of the former Las Vegas Aces teammates reconnecting with a warm hug quickly went viral online.

Seeing the two happy to reunite, despite no longer being on the same team, led to an eruption of reactions on social media. Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled by the moment.

“Look pretty friendly,” one fan wrote.
“That’s family,” another fan said.
“Damn I teared up ngl,” another fan said.
“Oh my heart,” one fan wrote.
“Probably saying how happy they are to be away from A'Ja Wilson,” another fan joked.
“Awwww,” one fan gushed over the moment.

During the game, Plum and Martin were matched up defensively for a short stretch, with Martin coming off the bench and Plum starting for the Sparks. The brief on-court showdown witnessed the younger guard pulling off a defensive stop, adding another layer of emotion to their heartfelt reunion.

Martin contributed eight points for the Valkyries, while Plum recorded an all-around performance with 11 points, two rebounds and five assists, playing a vital role in the Sparks’ 83-82 thriller victory.

Kelsey Plum revealed Aces' nickname for Kate Martin last year

Kate Martin proved to be a vital part of the Aces’ rotation early in the 2024 season. In just the second game of the regular season, head coach Becky Hammon was confident enough to give the rookie nearly 26 minutes of playing time.

Martin registered three points, five rebounds, three assists and a block, contributing significantly to the Aces’ 89-82 win over the LA Sparks.

During the on-court interview, Plum began by revealing the team’s new nickname for Martin.

"Kate 'Money' Martin. I love that kid… I think Becky nicknamed her Kate 'Money' Martin. I think that's gonna stick,” Plum said.
“When I say 'money,' it's not just about scoring and stuff, she's just in the right place at the right time. She just makes people better. And that's what Becky values, that's what our coaching staff values and that's why she's gonna be a great asset to our team,” she added.

Martin went on to participate in 34 games during the regular season, concluding her rookie campaign with modest numbers – 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Veer Badani
