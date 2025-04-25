Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, Sydney Colson & more send love to Satou Sabally's latest collaboration with luxury American brand

Sydney Colson and tennis star Francis Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, gushed over Satou Sabally's latest collaboration with luxury fashion brand Coach. On Thursday, the basketball star shared some snaps from the collab on Instagram.

Sabally uploaded several photos of herself in different outfits as she posed for the camera. One of the photos showed makeup artists preparing her for the shoot.

"Lights, camera, @coach," she captioned her post.

Broomfield reacted to Sabally's post in the comments section.

"A star," she wrote.

Ayan Broomfield's IG comment (via @satou_sabally/Instagram)

Sabally also shared a video of her sitting on a horse. The clip also showed the behind-the-scenes making of the collaboration.

"Let’s ride into new adventures together," she captioned her post.

Her fellow WNBA star, Sydney Colson, reacted in the comments section with three flame emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Sydney Colson's IG comment (via @satou_sabally/Instagram)

The collab is part of the fashion brand's campaign to promote its new sneaker collection. Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford and American singer Audrey Nuna partook in the commercial alongside Sabally.

Satou Sabally names the WNBA players who influenced her decision to join the Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in February as part of a four-team trade involving the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. However, Sabally's decision to start a new chapter of her career in Phoenix was mainly down to two players.

During an interview on Feb. 4, she revealed how fellow WNBA stars Natasha Cloud and Alyssa Thomas factored in her decision.

"I mean, Tash, hey, we were in a locker room together with the Phantoms in Unrivaled," she said. "But I think that she will find her spot, and she was super supportive also of my decision to still come to Phoenix, and I spoke to her, and yes, Alyssa was like a wall."

"Alyssa Thomas? Yes, let's do this. Like, she's been such a legend. Like, she was literally a vet that I hated in my rookie season because she demolished us, and I hated it, but now getting to play with her, I can't wait for that, so I'm super excited."

The Mercury will open their 2025 season at home against the Seattle Storm on May 17, with Sabally finally getting to share the court with Cloud and Thomas.

