"Free everybody from Dallas" - WNBA fans react as DiJonai Carrington makes instant impact in three-game stretch since making big move to the Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx extended their winning streak to five games with an 83-71 victory over the New York Liberty on Sunday. Their recent acquisition, DiJonai Carrington, delivered another strong performance, pushing the team’s record to 3-0 since she joined.Carrington’s impact has not only boosted the Lynx’s championship hopes, but has also led fans to mock the Dallas Wings. On social media, they criticized the Wings for their poor showing in the 2025 season and for preventing Carrington from reaching her full potential.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKDiJonai Carrington’s first three games with the Lynx: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 6-10 FG 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-7 FG 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-7 FG“Free everybody from Dallas,” a fan wrote.Other praised Carrington for her recent performances.&quot;people forgot who she was,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Immediate impact,the stats doesn't even show how disruptive she is on defense. When she was on sab,she could barely score,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Turns out she's a &quot;good coach&quot; kind of player. On a bad team, with a poor coach (like Dallas), she's unusable. On a good team, with a good coach (like Minnesota, or Connecticut last year), she's very useful,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Impact player,&quot; a fan tweeted.Kayla McBride led all scorers with 18 points, but it was Carrington who brought the energy off the bench. Leading the second unit, she made her presence felt on both ends, recording 15 points, six boards, three assists and two steals.It’s been an impressive start to her stint with Minnesota. Through her first three games, she’s averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Carrington is already seeing an uptick from the 10.4 ppg and 1.1 spg she posted in 20 games with Dallas.These numbers are also topping what she put up during her 2024 Most Improved Player campaign.DiJonai Carrington reveals what she loves about new teamAlthough DiJonai Carrington has only been with the Lynx for a week, she is already meshing well with her teammates. Following Sunday's game, Carrington shared that the move to Minnesota has been an easy adjustment and that she has found her rhythm.“I love playing with this team just the way we move the ball and run the floor,” Carrington said. “They move the ball. I run the floor, we cut, we screen. We pass the ball until we get a really good shot. And there's no egos, no selfishness. I just, I love it. It's made it really easy for me.”The Lynx lead the standings with a 27-5 record, 6.5 games ahead of the New York Liberty. With Carrington stepping up to lead the second unit, and Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams continuing to shine, the team looks unstoppable. Napheesa Collier’s return will only make the team better, making its push for a fifth WNBA title stronger.