  "Friendly reminder": Courtney Vandersloot's wife claps back at Angel Reese's comments on former WNBA champ

"Friendly reminder": Courtney Vandersloot's wife claps back at Angel Reese's comments on former WNBA champ

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:00 GMT
&quot;Friendly reminder&quot;: Courtney Vandersloot
"Friendly reminder": Courtney Vandersloot's wife claps back at Angel Reese's comments on former WNBA champ (Source: Imagn/IG)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has faced heavy criticism after publicly calling out her team’s struggles this season. She also singled out former WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot, which sparked a strong response from her partner, Allie Quigley, on Friday.

Quigley's response was reshared on X/Twitter by a fan.

"Not Sloot's wife with the "friendly reminder," the fan wrote.

The former Sky guard responded to Reese by sharing an Instagram story highlighting Vandersloot's impressive resume, while captioning it with a short note:

"Friendly reminder...! Can't wait for the comeback Mama!!!!!!!"
According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, Reese reportedly questioned the two-time champions' age, claiming they needed someone "younger" to replace her.

"We need someone, probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before," Reese said.

Reese’s criticism of Vandersloot stems from her injury struggles this season, as the veteran guard tore her ACL just eight games in. With Vandersloot turning 37 next year, her health has become a concern, though she remains one of the few players on the Sky roster with championship experience.

The Chicago Sky has endured a tough season this term, with the team missing out on the playoffs yet again. This disappointing end seems to have irked Reese, who lambasted her team for their performances during an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

Angel Reese once offered her support to "leader" Courtney Vandersloot after her ACL injury

Despite pointing out her age in her recent comments, Angel Reese had previously voiced support for Courtney Vandersloot. The two-time champion suffered an unfortunate ACL injury against the Liberty in June but earned praise from Reese for her leadership.

During a postgame interview, Reese offered her views on Vandersloot and hoped for her speedy recovery.

" It’s super unfortunate, obviously. She works really hard, was a great leader for us, and she’s continued to be that for us. Obviously, my heart goes out to her because she doesn’t deserve that," Reese said via ProFootballNetwork.com.

Although Vandersloot did bring in much-needed experience to the team, her injury left more to be desired, earning a cold response from Reese during an interview on Wednesday.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Veer Badani
