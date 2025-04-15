From Lady Vols to Sparks, Rickea Jackson reflects on walking the same path as her idol Candace Parker (EXCLUSIVE)

Rickea Jackson has been one of the LA Sparks’ cornerstones since being drafted into the WNBA as their second pick in last year’s draft. Jackson played all 40 games for the Sparks last season, albeit LA finished as the worst team in the league, winning only eight games throughout the year.

But Jackson remained determined to bring the Sparks back to their former glory, the same way as her idol Candace Parker did during her time with the team. In an exclusive interview by Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, she expressed her thoughts on Parker as the Sparks is set to retire her jersey on June 29.

“I’m so happy and excited for her." Jackson said. "This is something that she deserves. She put being a versatile and tall guard on the map. She made it cool for people that would probably consider themselves post players also to be big guards. That puts confidence in people like myself and other people that are taller that have those guard skills. I admire her work.”

The Sparks' forward also touched on her and Parker’s career trajectory, which both started in Tennessee in college before going to Los Angeles.

“She was a Lady Vol. I went to Tennessee for two years. She played for the LA Sparks. Now I'm with the LA Sparks. With kind of having a similar journey from college to W, I just admire her and her hard work. The things that she told me when she came to watch us at Tennessee and things of that sort, I definitely don't take lightly. I take it with everything,” she added.

Jackson spent two seasons in Tennessee from 2022 to 2024, while Parker, a legend in the school, competed from 2004 to 2008 and secured two NCAA titles in her junior and senior years.

Parker, the top overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft, was with the Sparks for 12 years, starting from 2008 up to 2020. She led the team to one WNBA championship before winning two more after leaving the Sparks in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season, becoming the lone bright spot for the Sparks in another losing year.

Rickea Jackson reveals Candace Parker has been giving her advice to help the Sparks

Rickea Jackson is seen to be the next great star of the LA Sparks, following the footsteps of Candace Parker. With their connection, the veteran Parker has been active in giving the young Jackson advice as she navigates through her WNBA career.

In the exclusive with Mark Medina, Jackson revealed that Parker has been giving her pieces of advice to add to her game, but did not disclose them.

“When I see her, she always says that she is proud of me and to keep going. She’s giving me little knick-knack advice on my game, which I'll show you all in the season. I can’t tell you all. (laughs),” she said.

Rickea Jackson is poised for a breakout in her sophomore year as the team added two-time champion Kelsey Plum in the offseason. The Sparks also created a youthful foundation with Cameron Brink.

