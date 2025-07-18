"Frustrated with lack of consistency" - Kelsey Plum does not mince her words about the standard of refereeing in WNBA

LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum and several WNBA players have expressed their desire for the league to improve officiating. While physicality has always been part of the game, there have been inconsistent refereeing decisions, which have frustrated most players throughout the 2025 season.During the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, Plum was asked about her thoughts on the WNBA's officiating. The former Las Vegas Aces star did not mince words about how the referees operate in games.&quot;I have no problem with the physicality, I think people are getting frustrated at consistency,&quot; Plum said.The Sparks star shared that there have been multiple cases where a slight bump or push might get called for a foul. But a more physical play would be ignored later on.&quot;A lot of teams specifically play me very physically, which I get, just to try to wear me down throughout the game,&quot; Plum said. &quot;But a foul is a foul. A foul in the first quarter is a foul on the fourth quarter. It's like, 'If you're not gonna call it in the first, that's fine. But don't call it in the fourth or let me guard them that way that they guard me'.&quot;Plum also referred to the idea of the NBA's &quot;Last Two-Minute Report&quot; or L2M. In the NBA, the final two minutes of each game are reviewed. An announcement is made if the officiating crew made a wrong call or missed something on the floor. However, officials in the WNBA don't have that advantage.Kelsey Plum believes the league should adopt something similar to it to benefit the players and the referees. Officials aren't going to make successful calls all the time. However, games flow smoothly when you have access to such a mechanism.Kelsey Plum called out the WNBA officials after a loss against the Golden State Valkyries last JuneDuring the Sparks' 89-81 overtime loss against the Golden State Valkyries on June 9, Kelsey Plum did not hold back in criticizing the referees. Plum was vocal about how the Vaklyries were able to be physical against her team.&quot;I'm going to get fined for saying this, but like, I drive more than anyone in the league,&quot; Plum said. &quot;So to shoot six free throws is f**king absurd. I got scratches on my face. I got scratches on my body. And these guards on the other team get these ticky tack fouls. I'm sick of it. I get fouled like that every possession.&quot;Kelsey Plum was angry and didn't mind the consequences of her critique. For someone who attacks the rim at almost every possession, Plum wasn't happy that she doesn't get a lot of calls.