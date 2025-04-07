"Fudd around & find out" - Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl hilariously shouts out Azzi Fudd after Huskies' blowout championship win

Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl gave a huge shoutout to former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd on social media. The Huskies won the NCAA national championship game 82-59 against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday and Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Being the proud alum that she is, Muhl couldn't help but show support for Azzi Fudd on Instagram. Muhl reposted a graphic of Fudd being named the Most Outstanding Player. Nika then wrote a witty one-liner for her followers to acknowledge the greatness Azzi displayed on Sunday.

"Fudd around & find out," Muhl wrote on her Instagram stories.

Nika Muhl's Instagram Stories

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Fudd has been automatic on offense. She averaged 13.3 points in her red-shirt junior year. While Azzi is already eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft, the UConn star revealed plans to return to Storrs for another season.

While some speculate that it could be due to her NIL deal potentially being better compared to what the WNBA has to offer, it's more for self-improvement. Azzi Fudd told ESPN that playing one more year in college will help her elevate her game further to be ready for the bigger league.

Huskies vs Gamecocks recap: Azzi Fudd leads UConn to National Championship

As the Huskies took the 82-59 victory Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong led the charge. Fudd was named the MOP after putting up 24 points and five rebounds. Her scoring efforts became too much for the Gamecocks to handle.

Strong also had an excellent outing after she put up a double-double performance, finishing with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Supporting Fudd and Strong was Paige Bueckers, who added 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, none of their players could match the pace of the Huskies. The only players in double figures for the Gamecocks were Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson. Both players scored 10 points each while coming off the bench.

