"Future of the league": Napheesa Collier doesn’t hold back on Angel Reese’s evolution into a dominant force

Angel Reese has quickly established herself in the WNBA as she continues to have a great sophomore year in the league. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier didn't hold back in praising the forward on Monday as she continues to evolve into a dominant force.
The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx went head-to-head in back-to-back matchups at Wintrust Arena, splitting the series. The Sky came out on top in Saturday’s clash, winning 87-81, but the Lynx bounced back strong to take the win in the rematch.
Before their game on Tuesday, Collier offered glowing praise to Angel Reese while expanding on the impact of Unrivaled in evolving players.
"Yeah, it's great, honestly. That's one of the big reasons why we did Unrivaled, too. The whole mission was to have players leave better than they came. Angel's a part of the future of the league ... she's got a long future ahead of her.
"You can really see the difference between this year and last year, even from the beginning of Unrivaled to the end," Collier expressed.
Reese was a part of Collier's 3x3 league Unrivaled and won the inaugural season of the tournament with Rose BC. This offseason's success has translated well into her second year as she continues to put up strong numbers during the season.
During her team’s loss to the Lynx on Monday, Bayou Barbie recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds. It marked her ninth consecutive double-double, with each performance showing continued growth. The stretch earned her a second All-Star nod and will join Napheesa Collier’s team in Indianapolis.
Angel Reese expresses her gratitude to Napheesa Collier and her husband for their support during Urivaled
Founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the inaugural season of the 3x3 league Unrivaled was a huge success, as the women's game got a new tournament for the offseason. Many WNBA stars participated in this tournament, including Angel Reese, who was a part of the Rose BC.
In a post-game interview on Saturday, Reese opened up on how the league helped her grow, while expressing her gratitude towards Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell.
"She worked with me all off-season, her and Alex." Reese said, "Kudos to them because they helped me a lot ... being able to go down unrivaled and being able to have them in my corner still to this day Alex texts me all the time."
After an intense competition between them during the Sky and Lynx's back-to-back games. The duo will restart this contest after the All-Star break, with Chicago traveling to face the Lynx at Target Center.