"Future of the league": Napheesa Collier doesn’t hold back on Angel Reese’s evolution into a dominant force

Angel Reese has quickly established herself in the WNBA as she continues to have a great sophomore year in the league. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier didn't hold back in praising the forward on Monday as she continues to evolve into a dominant force.

Ad

The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx went head-to-head in back-to-back matchups at Wintrust Arena, splitting the series. The Sky came out on top in Saturday’s clash, winning 87-81, but the Lynx bounced back strong to take the win in the rematch.

Before their game on Tuesday, Collier offered glowing praise to Angel Reese while expanding on the impact of Unrivaled in evolving players.

"Yeah, it's great, honestly. That's one of the big reasons why we did Unrivaled, too. The whole mission was to have players leave better than they came. Angel's a part of the future of the league ... she's got a long future ahead of her.

Ad

Trending

"You can really see the difference between this year and last year, even from the beginning of Unrivaled to the end," Collier expressed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese was a part of Collier's 3x3 league Unrivaled and won the inaugural season of the tournament with Rose BC. This offseason's success has translated well into her second year as she continues to put up strong numbers during the season.

During her team’s loss to the Lynx on Monday, Bayou Barbie recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds. It marked her ninth consecutive double-double, with each performance showing continued growth. The stretch earned her a second All-Star nod and will join Napheesa Collier’s team in Indianapolis.

Ad

Angel Reese expresses her gratitude to Napheesa Collier and her husband for their support during Urivaled

Founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the inaugural season of the 3x3 league Unrivaled was a huge success, as the women's game got a new tournament for the offseason. Many WNBA stars participated in this tournament, including Angel Reese, who was a part of the Rose BC.

Ad

In a post-game interview on Saturday, Reese opened up on how the league helped her grow, while expressing her gratitude towards Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell.

"She worked with me all off-season, her and Alex." Reese said, "Kudos to them because they helped me a lot ... being able to go down unrivaled and being able to have them in my corner still to this day Alex texts me all the time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

After an intense competition between them during the Sky and Lynx's back-to-back games. The duo will restart this contest after the All-Star break, with Chicago traveling to face the Lynx at Target Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More