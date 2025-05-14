"Game changer" - A'ja Wilson's teammate Chelsea Gray believes return to health will reduce pressure on reigning MVP

Chelsea Gray had a down year in 2024, by her standards, despite earning her sixth All-Star appearance and a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics. She was dealing with a foot injury she suffered in the 2023 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty throughout last season, holding her back from playing at her best.

When Chelsea Gray was healthy, however, she and A'ja Wilson were one of the best duos in the WNBA. Before last season, Gray averaged at least 10 points per game for the last seven years of her career, winning three WNBA championships and earning three All-WNBA appearances in the process. She is a key piece of the Las Vegas Aces moving forward as they begin their road back to a title.

Wilson was as dominant a force as the league has ever seen last season. She won her third MVP award last season while breaking the single-season scoring record, notching over 1,000 points in one year for the first time in WNBA history. However, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray weren't at their best in the postseason thanks to injuries, resulting in a loss to the New York Liberty in the semi-finals.

Now that she is back healthy, Gray believes that she can play a big role on the Aces and help Wilson capture yet another championship. She said that her return forces defenses to make impossible decisions, according to the Associated Press' Mark Anderson.

"“Me being healthy is a game changer, just getting everybody organized and being a leader and knowing the flows and ins and outs of the game,” Gray said. “A'ja, I think it only helps her as well. We can get into some actions and stuff. It's hard when you look at it defensively. You have A'ja and you want to come double, who do you come off of? Who do you rotate to?”

While Gray's return to full health is a step in the right direction, it wasn't the only move the Aces made to help the reigning MVP.

The Aces added another star to play alongside Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson

After missing the WNBA Finals last season, the Aces' front office got aggressive in the offseason. They turned heads when they traded away Kelsey Plum in a three-team deal that netted them Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm. Loyd is the third Olympian to join the Las Vegas roster and forms one of the best backcourts in the league alongside Chelsea Gray.

While Gray is more of a well-rounded player, Loyd gives the Aces perimeter scoring to balance out what Wilson does on the interior. The six-time All-Star has five straight seasons averaging more than 15 points per game, making her one of the better overall scorers in the league, regardless of position. The last two years of her career were the best and the Aces hope that she can keep it up.

With Loyd coming via trade and Chelsea Gray fully recovered from injury, the Aces have a star trio ready to guide the team back to another WNBA championship. However, they won't have an easy road to their third championship in four years. The team is ready for the challenge, though, and are eager to prove that they are still a dominant force in the league thanks to their overwhelming star power.

