“Garbage Can Brabie”: Fans torch Sophie Cunningham after ugly statline in Fever’s loss to Sparks

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham received major criticism from fans on Saturday after an abysmal outing against the LA Sparks. Cunningham recorded an ugly stat line, recording a single point, assist, rebound and steal during the Fever's 89-87 loss against the LA Sparks.

In their second meeting this season, the Sparks took home the win once again, thanks to Azura Stevens' double-double. Riding high on confidence after three consecutive wins, Indiana was favored to win but earned their ninth defeat of the season at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Cunningham was trolled for her performance. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared an image of her statline.

"Quadruple single is crazy, I don’t I’ve ever seen this before 😂," she captioned the post.

Many fans dropped their reactions to Cunningham's stats.

"Garbage Can Barbie," a fan wrote.

"She trash lmfao. All that noise she makes to be draymond Green of wnba," expressed a second.

"Shorty went for the cycle in basketball lmao," joked a third.

"She's gonna be in Portland next year, isn't she?" remarked a fourth.

"She has been utterly useless & the stats here don’t show how bad she was defensively today #SophieAssingham," added another.

Despite the heavy criticism for her abysmal scores, Cunningham had a positive impact during her time on the court. In her 23 minutes, the guard had a team-best plus/minus score of +9. The Sparks, however, were the better team on the night and earned a well-fought victory.

Sophie Cunningham gets trolled by LA Sparks after second win against Fever

Sophie Cunningham was trolled by the LA Sparks' X (formerly Twitter) account after they earned their second win against the Fever. The account mentioned the guard's infamous comments on WNBA expansion cities, as they celebrated their win in Indiana.

"List of cities Indiana has beef with: Detroit Cleveland Los Angeles," the caption read.

Cunningham came under fire after she questioned the WNBA's decision to add teams to Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

"I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or [Cleveland]," the guard said via Yahoo Sports.

Although clarifying her stance in a later video, Cunningham's comments were used by the Sparks' social media handle to troll her.

