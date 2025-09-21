  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DeWanna Bonner
  • "Get to hug you soon" - DeWanna Bonner can't hide her true feelings on $200,000 Lynx guard ahead of WNBA semis

"Get to hug you soon" - DeWanna Bonner can't hide her true feelings on $200,000 Lynx guard ahead of WNBA semis

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 21, 2025 10:00 GMT
DeWanna Bonner can&rsquo;t hide her true feelings on $200,000 Lynx guard ahead of WNBA semis. (Photo: IMAGN)
DeWanna Bonner can’t hide her true feelings on $200,000 Lynx guard ahead of WNBA semis. (Photo: IMAGN)

Phoenix Mercury star DeWanna Bonner is excited for Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals against the Minnesota Lynx. Bonner cannot wait to reunite with a former teammate, who now plays for the Lynx but won't be able to play for the rest of the postseason.

Ad

In an Instagram post, DiJonnai Carrington shared a few snaps on Friday after being ruled out for the rest of the playoffs. Carrington posted pictures from her time with the Lynx ahead of Game 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The former Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings guard was diagnosed with a left foot injury and will be unable to play, as per Sara Jane Gamelli of BallisLife. The injury was called "significant," and she suffered it on Sept. 17 in Game 2 of the Lynx's first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"To be continued… 💚," Carrington wrote.
Ad

DeWanna Bonner was one of many WNBA players who wished DiJonai Carrington a speedy recovery. Bonner will be giving her former Connecticut Sun teammate a big hug despite being on opposite ends of the floor. They played together for four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

"Super excited I get to hug you soon!! #Finally," Bonner wrote.
DeWanna Bonner comments on DiJonai Carrington&#039;s post. (Photo: @dijonai on IG)
DeWanna Bonner comments on DiJonai Carrington's post. (Photo: @dijonai on IG)

Despite their relative success last season, the Connecticut Sun decided to rebuild and traded Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington. Thomas was sent to Phoenix, while Carrington was acquired by the Dallas Wings. DeWanna Bonner, on the other hand, signed with the Indiana Fever.

Ad

However, Carrington and Bonner had limited time with their new teams. The Wings traded Carrington, who was earning $200,000 this season, to the Minnesota Lynx at the deadline. Bonner was waived after requesting a trade before signing with the Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner helped knock off the defending champions

The Phoenix Mercury have used DeWanna Bonner as a primary scorer off the bench since signing her as a free agent in July. Bonner has had some ups and downs in her return to Phoenix, but she came up clutch when the team needed her the most.

Ad

Bonner hit a tough shot with one second left on the shot clock late in the fourth quarter. The basket gave the Mercury a five-point lead, a cushion that propelled Phoenix to the semifinals and eliminated the defending champions, New York Liberty.

The veteran finished with just four points in 21 minutes, but she made one of the most important shots. The Mercury have their hands full against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in the semis.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications