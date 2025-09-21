"Get to hug you soon" - DeWanna Bonner can't hide her true feelings on $200,000 Lynx guard ahead of WNBA semis

Phoenix Mercury star DeWanna Bonner is excited for Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals against the Minnesota Lynx. Bonner cannot wait to reunite with a former teammate, who now plays for the Lynx but won't be able to play for the rest of the postseason.In an Instagram post, DiJonnai Carrington shared a few snaps on Friday after being ruled out for the rest of the playoffs. Carrington posted pictures from her time with the Lynx ahead of Game 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.The former Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings guard was diagnosed with a left foot injury and will be unable to play, as per Sara Jane Gamelli of BallisLife. The injury was called &quot;significant,&quot; and she suffered it on Sept. 17 in Game 2 of the Lynx's first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries. &quot;To be continued… 💚,&quot; Carrington wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeWanna Bonner was one of many WNBA players who wished DiJonai Carrington a speedy recovery. Bonner will be giving her former Connecticut Sun teammate a big hug despite being on opposite ends of the floor. They played together for four seasons from 2021 to 2024. &quot;Super excited I get to hug you soon!! #Finally,&quot; Bonner wrote. DeWanna Bonner comments on DiJonai Carrington's post. (Photo: @dijonai on IG)Despite their relative success last season, the Connecticut Sun decided to rebuild and traded Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington. Thomas was sent to Phoenix, while Carrington was acquired by the Dallas Wings. DeWanna Bonner, on the other hand, signed with the Indiana Fever.However, Carrington and Bonner had limited time with their new teams. The Wings traded Carrington, who was earning $200,000 this season, to the Minnesota Lynx at the deadline. Bonner was waived after requesting a trade before signing with the Mercury. DeWanna Bonner helped knock off the defending championsThe Phoenix Mercury have used DeWanna Bonner as a primary scorer off the bench since signing her as a free agent in July. Bonner has had some ups and downs in her return to Phoenix, but she came up clutch when the team needed her the most.Bonner hit a tough shot with one second left on the shot clock late in the fourth quarter. The basket gave the Mercury a five-point lead, a cushion that propelled Phoenix to the semifinals and eliminated the defending champions, New York Liberty.The veteran finished with just four points in 21 minutes, but she made one of the most important shots. The Mercury have their hands full against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in the semis.