"Get my queen out of Seattle and away from that bully Lexie Brown": Fans stunned as Chinese WNBA player Li Yueru makes shocking WNBA decision

On Wednesday, Khristina Williams confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Li Yueru has requested a trade from the Seattle Storm. Li has played just eight games for the team after she was part of a three-team trade from the LA Sparks. But after a limited time playing with her new team, she wants to move on and play for a different franchise.
Fans have pointed out that the reason for her request was the incident with guard Lexie Brown. The two were teammates last season with the Sparks. However, there have been claims that Brown has made a mockery of Li's English speaking skills.
Although English isn't Li's first language, she tries her best to express herself.
After the news was confirmed that the international player wants to leave the Storm organization, fans blamed Brown.
"Good get my queen out of Seattle and away from that bully Lexie Brown. Lexie hanging around Gilbert Arenas too much angling for that Chiney career," a fan said.
"She’s leaving because of LEXIE BROWN!!" another fan commented.
"lexie brown you’re going to hell," one fan posted.
Other fans started speculating which team could acquire the 6-foot-7 center.
"Wish we could get her on the Fever," a fan said.
"she's a doll. I hope someone picks her up or makes a trade for her," a comment read.
"She's 6"7 right" a fan said. "Perfect length the fever needs when the need comes!"
With the Storm, Li Yueru averages 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds.
Insider reveals a scoop about the trade request of Li Yueru
Li Yueru just finished her finest season to date. She played in 38 games for Los Angeles last season, averaging 14.4 minutes on the court with 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. Her average of 9.1 minutes on the floor has decreased, though, as she isn't receiving enough time with the Storm.
According to WNBA reporter Roberta F. Rodrigues, the reason behind the trade request was the pressure from the Chinese national basketball team. They expected Li to have a bigger role in Seattle after she opted not to participate in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.
"Can confirm @Khristina’s report that Li Yueru has requested a trade from the Seattle Storm. I have been told that part of that is due to pressure from the Chinese national team since she decided to not participate in the Asia Cup to stay in the USA. They expected her to have a bigger role," Rodrigues posted on X (formerly Twitter).
She doubled down on her report about Li Yueru's trade request.
"I have received even further confirmation that is China led. Their expectations were unrealistic as to what her role with the Storm would be."
Li Yueru looks to be focused on her career in the WNBA after playing only three seasons despite getting drafted in 2019.