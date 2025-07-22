"Get it from ya daddy": NaLyssa Smith, Gabby Williams & more shower love on Paige Bueckers' stylish snaps from WNBA All-Star

Dallas Mavericks rookie Paige Bueckers made her WNBA All-Star debut over the weekend and followed it by sharing stylish photos from the event on Monday. Her post quickly caught attention on Instagram, drawing love from fellow hoopers like NaLyssa Smith, Gabby Williams, and others.Sharing a 12-slide post encapsulating her All-Star experience, Bueckers captioned the post in four words.&quot;Fits, vibes and electrolytes,&quot; Bueckers wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post featured images from the Orange carpet, the All-Star party, and the event, as former teammate NaLyssa Smith dropped her reaction.&quot;Fly, young woman, get it from ya daddy 🙂‍↔️,&quot; Smith commented.Bueckers' teammate Maddy Siegrist and New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud were among the comments, too.&quot;Vibes &amp; lemon drops🤞🏾🤣,&quot; Cloud wrote.&quot;Wow,&quot; Siegrist added.NaLyssa Smith, Natasha Cloud, and Maddy Siegrist react to Paige Bueckers' post (Source: Instagram/Paige Bueckers)Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams dropped a reaction, too, sharing a GIF of a person throwing hand signs.Gabby Williams reacts to Paige Bueckers' post with a GIF (Source: Instagram/Paige Bueckers)Bueckers suited up for Team Collier in her first-ever WNBA All-Star appearance, earning a 151-131 victory over Team Clark. The rookie was on the court for 21 minutes, recording six points, eight assists andtwo rebounds. She earned her first-ever All-Star nod after a great first season.Featuring in 18 of the Wings' 23 games this season, Bueckers has averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.&quot;Didn’t even dream that big&quot;: Paige Bueckers opens up on her All-Star momentDallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers made her debut in the All-Star game on Saturday. She earned the nod after a great first half, during her rookie season, and made a great impression during the game.However, she explained how she never dreamt of this moment during a pre-game interview.&quot;Definitely. Well, I actually didn't even know to dream that big. I just kind of started small with wanting to win state, wanting to play for Team USA, wanting to go to UConn,&quot; Bueckers said. (1:10 onwards) &quot;I couldn’t even imagine my younger self thinking I’d be where I am right now. That’s why I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and be present in it—because you don’t really know what you’re doing until you reflect on it. &quot;Bueckers has grown steadily through the years and has made a great transition into the league after winning the NCAA championship with the Huskies.