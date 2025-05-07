"Getting crazy at this point" - WNBA fans react to Jordin Canada joining long list of players to suffer leg injury

During Wednesday's preseason showdown between the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, Jordin Canada was helped to the locker room after suffering a knee injury.

Canada landed awkwardly on her right leg while attempting to guard a drive attempt just moments into the game. Immediately, she was clutching at her knee in pain.

After being helped to the locker room, the expectation is that Canada will join the long list of WNBA players who are now dealing with lower-body injuries ahead of the 2025 season.

While there's been no word yet on the nature of the injury, given the way Canada's leg bent back at the knee, and the fact that she was helped off the court, has left the WNBA community fearing the worst.

"This is shit getting crazy at this point another ACL Injury?" - One wrote.

"Damn man the injury bug stays around Jordin, prayers up," - Another added.

Others wished Jordin Canada well:

"Hope it’s not serious," - Another added

Considering Canada averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game last year, her absence could prove disastrous for the Dream heading into the 2025 season.

Looking at some of the other notable injuries that have occurred leading up to the 2025 WNBA season in addition to Jordin Canada's injury

In addition to Jordin Canada, several other WNBA players have also sustained notable injuries ahead of the 2025 season. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Georgia Amoore and Dana Evans have all been hit with new injuries.

Amoore, who was drafted sixth this year, sustained a torn ACL during practice, with the injury expected to sideline her for the entirety of the regular season.

Additionally, it was reported last week that the New York Liberty suspended Laney-Hamilton's contract after suffering a knee injury while playing in the Unrivaled league this past season.

Players like Cameron Brink and Tyasha Harris are still working their way back to 100% after suffering injuries last year. Breanna Stewart is dealing with lingering lower-body problems.

