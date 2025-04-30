"Getting ready to eat an unhealthy amount of L's": Fans at odds as Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith light up TikTok with first dance in Sky gear

The Chicago Sky may have picked the steal of the 2025 WNBA Draft when they selected All-American point guard Hailey Van Lith. Chicago landed Angel Reese's former college teammate with the No. 11 overall pick, reuniting the former LSU Tigers.

The two will have instant chemistry on the floor, as they are familiar with one another's timing and play styles. Van Lith and Reese have already shown off their off-court chemistry with a viral TikTok video showing off their Sky uniforms.

Fans reacted to the TikTok in the comments of the tweeted repost.

"Queens," one fan said.

"Ayeee great duo," another fan said.

Can't wait to see them together again," a fan said.

Other fans were less supportive of the Sky duo, sharing their skepticism ahead of a crucial 2025 campaign.

"This is gonna be weird," one fan said.

"Getting ready to eat an unhealthy amount of L's," another fan said.

"Cringe asf," a third fan said, throwing shade at the promising Sky duo.

Chicago Sky gearing up for preseason debut

The Chicago Sky will kick off their 2025 campaign with their preseason debut on Friday. Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and the company will travel to familiar territory - at least for the young duo.

Chicago will take on the Brazilian women's national team in their preseason debut at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, home of the LSU Tigers. Reese and Van Lith suited up under Kim Mulkey at LSU for one season in 2023-24, Reese's final collegiate season.

Together, the pair led the Tigers to a memorable 31-6 campaign despite a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final 4. This season, the duo will be reunited in Chicago, where they'll look to lead the Sky to the postseason after a lackluster 13-27 campaign last season.

Angel Reese is expected to take a significant leap in year two under first-year head coach, Tyler Marsh, who will have a significant impact on developing Chicago's young core, led by Reese.

