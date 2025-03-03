"Getting ready to send Paige Bueckers sh*t to fifth row": Fans react as A'ja Wilson catches senior night showdown from afar

A'ja Wilson has been enjoying some downtime over the offseason and while the WNBA superstar isn't currently playing competitive games, she is keeping a close eye on the next generation of players. Wilson is a big fan of college basketball and regularly posts about the game's rising stars on social media.

On Sunday, the reigning WNBA MVP shared a pic on her Instagram account with several NCAA games running simultaneously. Wilson was monitoring a few different matchups but what caught fans' attention was the top left screen, which featured UConn star Paige Bueckers' senior day celebration.

Bueckers, who is regarded as one of the college game's elite players, was honored alongside three other seniors at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The UConn guard is projected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft by numerous experts. It is only a matter of time before the talented 23-year-old will test herself against A'ja Wilson and the top professional players in the world.

A'ja Wilson's latest post led to a discussion on X about Bueckers' impact on the league, and whether she can match up with the legendary WNBA center.

"She’s getting ready to send Paige’s s*** to the fifth row," said a fan.

"A’ja knew when DT left she had to take over the responsibility of giving her her 'welcome to the league' moment," said another fan.

"Sum tells me Paige getting blocked when they play each other lol," commented another fan.

"A'ja watching senior night? She’s gonna give her the welcome in may huh?," said one fan.

"Omgg my goat is just like my fr," commented another.

"She's so real for this and she probably shed a tear or two," said another fan.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Bueckers, but it remains to be seen how her game will translate into a faster and more physical league.

Wilson remains the WNBA's premier player, with the 28-year-old recently winning her third league MVP title. Only three other players in the history of the league have won the award on three occasions (Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson). If Wilson can secure another MVP crown, it will be a remarkable achievement, placing her in a league of her own.

Paige Bueckers shares her thoughts on A'ja Wilson's new A'One Nike signature sneakers

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers returns the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Ariana Vanderhoop at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo Credit: Imagn

A'ja Wilson has been making moves off the court as well as on it. Last month, the Las Vegas Aces center unveiled her new A'One Nike signature shoe, which has received rave reviews from fans and players.

During an interview in February, Paige Bueckers was asked about the sleek new sneakers:

"It's very pretty. The colorway was amazing, but I thought the design was really cool. The uniqueness to it. I love the first look," said Bueckers.

A'ja Wilson chose to return to her home state of South Carolina to first show off the shoe. The Aces player was back at the University of South Carolina for her jersey retirement ceremony and saw that as the perfect opportunity to unveil the sneakers.

