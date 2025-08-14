"Getting her rhythm back" - Azura Stevens credits Cameron Brink's immediate defensive impact after lengthy injury layoff

Azura Stevens revealed the impact Cameron Brink's return has had on the Los Angeles Sparks. On Thursday, Stevens spoke with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in an exclusive interview.During one segment, Medina asked Stevens about Brink's adjustment to the league after returning from a massive injury. The Sparks forward praised the former first-round pick and explained the benefits they reap from having Brink on the court.&quot;Defensively, she's done really, really well. Obviously, she's getting her rhythm back. But I think she affects the game in so many different ways with her scoring,&quot; Stevens told Sportskeeda. &quot;She's so active and she's so long. Even if she doesn't always block shots, she's able to impact shots very well. When you have someone like that, it really helps you defensively with being able to get stops.&quot;Cameron Brink had suffered a devastating ACL tear early in her rookie season. The Sparks Center was sidelined for more than a year because of the injury. She returned to the court on July 29 in her team's 89-74 loss against the Las Vegas Aces.In her first game back, Brink quickly displayed her agility as she provided screens for her teammates and collected an offensive rebound in her first few minutes on the court. Later, she scored a 3-pointer, reminding the league that she is back. Cameron Brink ended the night with five points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal while playing only 14 minutes.Since coming back, the former first-round pick is getting more used to the league with each passing game. She has played seven games, starting off the bench and is averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.Azura Stevens gives her flowers to Cameron Brink for being resilient through a devastating injuryIn another segment of her exclusive interview with Mark Medina, the Sportskeeda spokesperson told the Sparks forward that Dearica Hamby admired the resiliency Cameron Brink showed through her rehab.Later, he asked Azura Stevens for her thoughts on the former first-round picks' journey through rehab.&quot;It's been a long journey for her, but she's been locked in every step of the way,&quot; Stevens said. &quot;It's great to see that, especially in a younger player. You never know how they're going to respond to injuries. But to see her day in and day out has been really cool.&quot;Cameron Brink and Azura Stevens will next suit up in a Sparks jersey on Friday to take on the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.