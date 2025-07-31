"Getting so toxic in our league" - Napheesa Collier fears WNBA’s growth could stall as hate for players brews beyond Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark

Napheesa Collier expressed concern about the toxic comments directed at WNBA players, fearing that it could derail the league's rapid growth. The Minnesota Lynx star called the trend &quot;disappointing.&quot;&quot;You know what is kind of surprising and disappointing, honestly? It is getting so toxic,&quot; Collier said on Thursday, via &quot;A Touch More.&quot; &quot;I feel like in our league, with a lot of the fans going back and forth. Like, basketball is supposed to be so unifying, and it is so toxic. Like every game, just it's like hatred out there towards other players, and not just like Angel and Caitlin.&quot;But it's with everyone, and people are just so nasty on there. And it's like, we're playing a game, and you are saying hateful things about players. Like, I don't know, that has been like really surprising. I feel like we're trending in a really bad spot with that.&quot;Collier's statements pointed to the alleged &quot;hateful&quot; comments from fans toward WNBA players, particularly Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The league opened an investigation in May, looking into allegations of such comments directed at Reese during the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever.Although the WNBA didn't confirm if the comments were made, it presented an undesirable image, which Collier is concerned about.Napheesa Collier opens up on playing with Paige BueckersNapheesa Collier reminisced about her early playing days and revealed that she had the chance to play alongsided Paige Bueckers. Collier also praised Bueckers' talent.&quot;Actually, I did play with Paige,&quot; Collier said on Thursday, via &quot;A Touch More.&quot; She was in high school, for USAB. We had a high schooler, a college player and two WNBA players, and she was the best player on the team. But it was awesome playing with her.&quot;She's someone that I've always really wanted to play with, and just really admired her game for a long time. I've known her family for several years, too, just through UConn, so that's really fun.&quot;Although Bueckers still has much to learn, many already thought of her as a future star because of her game, and Collier saw it firsthand.