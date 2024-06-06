"Girl that just cheap shotted Caitlin Clark" - James Jones points out Angel Reese's move that solidified her 'villain' image

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese recently indicated that she would be content to play the quote-unquote bad guy role in her on-court rivalry with Caitlin Clark. The comments came on the heels of Reese being caught on camera clapping from the bench when her Chicago Sky teammate Chennedy Carter shoved Clark to the ground.

The moment has proven to be a highly controversial one given that Carter's off-ball play wasn't initially called a technical during the game. Given that Clark has continued to deal with physical play, the situation has sparked widespread debate.

In the case of Reese, she was hit with a $1,000 fine for clapping when Carter shoved Clark to the ground. Since then, she has also indicated that she has no problem playing the villain in her rivalry with Clark. But where did the idea of her being the villain originate?

NFL veteran James Jones weighed in on Thursday's installment of Speak on Fox Sports 1, referencing when Reese hit the You Can't See Me hand gesture on Clark in the 2023 NCAA championship game.

"She got this attention from doing that to Caitlin and that's how she got the villain role because the girl that just cheap shoted Caitlin Clark been a villain with what they've been reporting.

"She ain't talked about on this show right the main reason we have her in the villain role is because she did this to which we think is the best player to ever play WNBA basketball and the numbers show it. College and the WNBA."

Quote begins at the 31-minute mark.

"It all started in the National Championship game" - Angel Reese opens up on origins of 'villain' role in Caitlin Clark rivalry

Much like NFL veteran James Jones indicated, Angel Reese believes that the narrative that she is the villain in the on-court Caitlin Clark rivalry goes back to the pair's college days.

Speaking to media members earlier this week, she explained that the negative publicity surrounding her goes back to the National Championship game between LSU and Iowa.

Back in 2023, Angel Reese and LSU played Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Finals, with Reese and LSU emerging victorious. At one point late in the game, Reese hit Clark with her own signature John Cena You Can't See Me taunt.

The moment sparked widespread criticism for Reese, however, Clark defended her on-court rival after the game. As she explained, when you win, you're allowed to celebrate however you want.

As Angel Reese explained on Monday, the attention that has followed the pair ever since stems from the 2023 NCAA Championship game:

"Look where women’s basketball is. People are talking about women’s basketball that you never would think would be talking about women’s basketball,” she said. “People are pulling up to games, we got celebrities coming to games, sold out arenas, just because of that game."

With the WNBA season just getting going, the pair will have the chance to compete three more times this season, with the next meeting scheduled for Jun. 16.