  • "Give it to Paige" - Marina Mabrey gets frustrated at Dallas Wings' offense in loss against Valkyries, watching with Saniya Rivers

"Give it to Paige" - Marina Mabrey gets frustrated at Dallas Wings' offense in loss against Valkyries, watching with Saniya Rivers

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 05, 2025 13:54 GMT
&quot;Give it to Paige&quot; - Marina Mabrey gets frustrated at Dallas Wings
"Give it to Paige" - Marina Mabrey gets frustrated at Dallas Wings' offense in loss against Valkyries, watching with Saniya Rivers (Source: Imagn)

Connecticut Sun duo Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers went live while watching the Dallas Wings game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Mabrey was visibly flustered at the Wings' offence during the game as they succumbed to their ninth loss in a row.

A snippet of the live was re-shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) as she empathised with Mabrey's frustration.

"Rina is literally me e everytime i waych dallassketball," the fan wrote.
In the clip, Mabrey reacted to an offensive play from the Dallas Wings as she repeatedly asked them to pass the ball to Bueckers.

"Give it to Paige," Mabrey expressed.

The Sun's guard kept urging the Wings players to pass the ball to the rookie, her tone growing more frustrated as the possession dragged on. Although Bueckers managed to see a lot of the ball and recorded 27 points against the Valkyries, she was unable to keep her team from losing, as they fell 84-80.

This was the Wings' 33rd defeat of the season, marking one of the worst seasons in franchise history. At the bottom of the standings, the Wings are the only team yet to win 10 games this season and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

On the other hand, this win allowed the Valkyries (23-18) to secure a playoff spot in their first-ever WNBA season. The team is sixth in the standings and hopes to do the unthinkable and challenge for the WNBA crown in the postseason.

Despite the buzz around her arrival, Paige Bueckers will end her rookie season at the bottom of the standings, even after averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Marina Mabrey once praised "amazing" rookie Saniya Rivers

Before bonding and forming a close relationship together, Marina Mabrey once praised Saniya Rivers at the start of the season. Rivers has established herself in the Sun's roster despite an underwhelming season for the team, but Mabrey had seen her potential at the start.

During a postgame conference in June, Mabrey opened up River's game and her potential to grow further.

"Saniya’s been through a lot and hasn’t really been with us that much, so to see her come out and play 28 minutes, be super efficient and amazing on defense, it was huge," she said."She has so much more room to grow. She hasn’t even scratched the surface. We’re really happy to have her, and she’s only going to get better."

The duo has grown fond of each other over the season, often seen spending time together off the court.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
