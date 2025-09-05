"Give it to Paige" - Marina Mabrey gets frustrated at Dallas Wings' offense in loss against Valkyries, watching with Saniya Rivers

Connecticut Sun duo Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers went live while watching the Dallas Wings game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Mabrey was visibly flustered at the Wings' offence during the game as they succumbed to their ninth loss in a row.A snippet of the live was re-shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) as she empathised with Mabrey's frustration.&quot;Rina is literally me e everytime i waych dallassketball,&quot; the fan wrote.In the clip, Mabrey reacted to an offensive play from the Dallas Wings as she repeatedly asked them to pass the ball to Bueckers.&quot;Give it to Paige,&quot; Mabrey expressed.The Sun's guard kept urging the Wings players to pass the ball to the rookie, her tone growing more frustrated as the possession dragged on. Although Bueckers managed to see a lot of the ball and recorded 27 points against the Valkyries, she was unable to keep her team from losing, as they fell 84-80.This was the Wings' 33rd defeat of the season, marking one of the worst seasons in franchise history. At the bottom of the standings, the Wings are the only team yet to win 10 games this season and have been eliminated from playoff contention.On the other hand, this win allowed the Valkyries (23-18) to secure a playoff spot in their first-ever WNBA season. The team is sixth in the standings and hopes to do the unthinkable and challenge for the WNBA crown in the postseason.Despite the buzz around her arrival, Paige Bueckers will end her rookie season at the bottom of the standings, even after averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 assists per game.Marina Mabrey once praised &quot;amazing&quot; rookie Saniya RiversBefore bonding and forming a close relationship together, Marina Mabrey once praised Saniya Rivers at the start of the season. Rivers has established herself in the Sun's roster despite an underwhelming season for the team, but Mabrey had seen her potential at the start.During a postgame conference in June, Mabrey opened up River's game and her potential to grow further.&quot;Saniya’s been through a lot and hasn’t really been with us that much, so to see her come out and play 28 minutes, be super efficient and amazing on defense, it was huge,&quot; she said.&quot;She has so much more room to grow. She hasn’t even scratched the surface. We’re really happy to have her, and she’s only going to get better.&quot;The duo has grown fond of each other over the season, often seen spending time together off the court.