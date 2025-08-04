  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • “Glad Kalani Brown apologized in person”: Fans react to Angel Reese’s courtside moment with Mercury center amid alleged beef rumors

“Glad Kalani Brown apologized in person”: Fans react to Angel Reese’s courtside moment with Mercury center amid alleged beef rumors

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 04, 2025 11:35 GMT
&ldquo;Glad Kalani Brown apologized in person&rdquo;: Fans react to Angel Reese&rsquo;s courtside moment with Mercury center amid alleged beef rumors (Source: Imagn)
“Glad Kalani Brown apologized in person”: Fans react to Angel Reese’s courtside moment with Mercury center amid alleged beef rumors (Source: Imagn)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared a courtside moment with Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown at Wintrust Arena on Sunday. The duo was spotted having a conversation following the game, amid ongoing rumors of tension between the two.

Ad

Sports news outlet Chicago State of Mind Sports shared a post-game clip on X (formerly Twitter), where Reese was seen speaking with Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas.

"Angel Reese shares a moment with Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas after the Sky/Mercury game. #Skytown," the caption read.

In the clip, Brown appeared to reach out to Reese amid their rumored tension. Initially, Reese seemed to ignore her, but Brown approached a second time, and the two were eventually seen hugging it out. This interaction earned a reaction from fans who vented their thoughts in the comments.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Glad Kalani apologised in person & didn’t let that first snub stop her but I also get why Angel wasn’t tryna hear all that 🤭," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Yeah I’m ngl that was big of Kalani I’m glad she did that. Especially since Angel defended her publicly before," added another.
"This! The easiest thing to do was avoid but I respect that she tried to make it right. Rather 5 accepted (She heard her out & I could understand if she didn’t as well.) 2 things can be true Kalani was on some weird shit & she was mature enough to TRY to correct it," wrote a third.
Ad
"In her defense, Kah was pulling her lol but I’m glad they cleared the air," a fourth expressed.
"Wait what’s they beef," another added.

The rumored tension between Reese and Brown isn’t well-documented, but it appears to stem from their previous matchup back in June.

Angel Reese calls out Kahleah Copper for “acting real shady” after a tweet about Kalani Brown sparks a reaction

Kahleah Copper and Angel Reese have formed a great relationship after spending considerable time in the Chicago Sky and Rose BC locker rooms. However, the duo went back and forth on X (formerly Twitter) in June due to a tweet about Kalani Brown.

Ad
"Maaannnn @kalanibrown21 gon’ have @Reese10Angel mad at meeeee🫣😭," Copper wrote.

Reese provided a scathing response to the tweet, expressing that Brown was acting "shady" after their time in Unrivaled.

"Oh yeah i forgot to reply to this too … you been acting real shady since unrivaled too. you didn’t even want to speak in phoenix and had to facetime me after smh," Reese wrote.
Ad

Despite this, the duo seemed to be in good spirits and shared a moment on the court after the Mercury's win against the Sky on Sunday.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications