“Glad Kalani Brown apologized in person”: Fans react to Angel Reese’s courtside moment with Mercury center amid alleged beef rumors

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared a courtside moment with Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown at Wintrust Arena on Sunday. The duo was spotted having a conversation following the game, amid ongoing rumors of tension between the two.Sports news outlet Chicago State of Mind Sports shared a post-game clip on X (formerly Twitter), where Reese was seen speaking with Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas.&quot;Angel Reese shares a moment with Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas after the Sky/Mercury game. #Skytown,&quot; the caption read.In the clip, Brown appeared to reach out to Reese amid their rumored tension. Initially, Reese seemed to ignore her, but Brown approached a second time, and the two were eventually seen hugging it out. This interaction earned a reaction from fans who vented their thoughts in the comments.&quot;Glad Kalani apologised in person &amp; didn’t let that first snub stop her but I also get why Angel wasn’t tryna hear all that 🤭,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Yeah I’m ngl that was big of Kalani I’m glad she did that. Especially since Angel defended her publicly before,&quot; added another.&quot;This! The easiest thing to do was avoid but I respect that she tried to make it right. Rather 5 accepted (She heard her out &amp; I could understand if she didn’t as well.) 2 things can be true Kalani was on some weird shit &amp; she was mature enough to TRY to correct it,&quot; wrote a third.&quot;In her defense, Kah was pulling her lol but I’m glad they cleared the air,&quot; a fourth expressed.&quot;Wait what’s they beef,&quot; another added.The rumored tension between Reese and Brown isn’t well-documented, but it appears to stem from their previous matchup back in June.Angel Reese calls out Kahleah Copper for “acting real shady” after a tweet about Kalani Brown sparks a reactionKahleah Copper and Angel Reese have formed a great relationship after spending considerable time in the Chicago Sky and Rose BC locker rooms. However, the duo went back and forth on X (formerly Twitter) in June due to a tweet about Kalani Brown.&quot;Maaannnn @kalanibrown21 gon’ have @Reese10Angel mad at meeeee🫣😭,&quot; Copper wrote.Reese provided a scathing response to the tweet, expressing that Brown was acting &quot;shady&quot; after their time in Unrivaled.&quot;Oh yeah i forgot to reply to this too … you been acting real shady since unrivaled too. you didn’t even want to speak in phoenix and had to facetime me after smh,&quot; Reese wrote.Despite this, the duo seemed to be in good spirits and shared a moment on the court after the Mercury's win against the Sky on Sunday.