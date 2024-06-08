"Glad they left Caitlin Clark off the team": Jason Whitlock stokes WNBA fire by labeling Team USA basketball selects 'angry feminists'

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark was nreportedly left off the Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympic games this summer. The move came as a shock to many fans given that Clark had a remarkable collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and has been viewed as a generational talent. Amid the news, former ESPN reporter Jason Whitlock praised USA Basketball for the move.

In a seemingly unprovoked post on Twitter/X, Whitlock indicated that he was glad USA Basketball left Clark off its roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Of course, in her place, Team USA will be bringing a number of proven WNBA stars, some of whom already have Olympic gold medals.

For example, legendary WNBA guard Diana Taurasi, who has won five gold medals at the Olympics with Team USA dating back to 2004, was included on the roster. In addition, two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum, who won a 3-on-3 gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was also included in the guard spot.

Trending

While Clark being left off the roster seemed more like a matter of experience than anything, Whitlock offered another viewpoint:

"Am I the only one glad they left Caitlin Clark off the Olympic team? Now I don't have to watch a bunch of angry, entitled feminists who hate America play hoops."

Expand Tweet

Looking at the 2024 US Women's National Team roster for the Paris Olympics amid news of Caitlin Clark being left off roster

While many were surprised by Caitlin Clark being left off the 2024 Olympic roster, when looking at the group of players included, it's clear the team is going vet-heavy. In addition to Diana Taurasi mentioned earlier, the team will also be bringing Chelsea Grey and Brittney Griner, both of whom have won Olympic gold.

In addition to the fact that the team appears to be prioritizing veterans, one of the main reasons Clark likely wasn't selected was due to her absence from training camp back in early April. At the time, the Iowa Hawkeye was competing in the NCAA March Madness finals and was unable to attend.

Although players who want to participate in the Olympics aren't required to attend, it allows coaches to observe the chemistry between players and lineups. The full roster for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers includes:

Ariel Atkins - Guard

Aliyah Boston - Forward

Napheesa Collier - Forward

Kahleah Copper - Guard

Rhyne Howard - Guard

Sabrina Ionescu - Guard

Jewell Loyd - Guard

Kelsey Plum - Guard

Breanna Stewart - Center

Diana Taurasi - Guard

Alyssa Thomas - Forward

Jackie Young - Guard

Of course, with that in mind, there's still a slight chance that Caitlin Clark winds up playing on Team USA. Chelsea Grey has been dealing with a foot injury sustained during the 2023 WNBA Finals that has kept her sidelined ever since, meaning she could miss the Olympics depending on how her recovery progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback