GM Curt Miller makes Dallas Wings' ceilings clear as new era dawns after Paige Bueckers' arrival

GM Curt Miller headed the Dallas Wings’ introductory press conference for Paige Bueckers and the team’s 2025 WNBA draft class. Aziaha James (No. 12), Madison Scott (No.14), JJ Quinerly (No. 27) and Aaronette Vonleh (No. 31) joined Bueckers on stage to signal a new era with the Wings. Miller, who could not contain his excitement when his team won the draft lottery to land Bueckers, answered questions during the event.

Miller told reporters that the draft allowed him to address multiple areas of need heading into the new season. The former LA Sparks coach had this to say about the Wings' potential ceiling:

“The competition that's going to start from Day 1 will be incredible for the Wings. … [I] can't wait to support the coaching staff on the style of play. The exciting belief is that there's so much unselfishness now in the locker room. … When we say foundational, there's still no limits on what this group can do."

Paige Bueckers, who gamely wore a cowboy hat during the press conference, is the biggest reason for Curt Miller’s optimism. The general manager had a viral clip in November showing his reaction when the Dallas Wings landed the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. He has reiterated since then that the team never thought of anyone except the former UConn star as their first pick.

Miller and Wings are excited for a new era in Dallas. However, only time will tell if they can live up to the lofty expectations many see them achieving.

Curt Miller vows not to trade Paige Bueckers

Dallas basketball took a big hit when the Mavericks shockingly traded NBA superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February. Paige Bueckers' arrival helped ease the pain of Dallas sports fans. Still, there were worries Curt Miller could do the unthinkable and trade the former UConn superstar.

Miller appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to comment on the trade rumors:

"I can absolutely promise that [we are not trading Bueckers], we are really excited to have a generational talent in Paige Bueckers coming to Dallas.”

Dallas basketball fans, like the hosts, likely expressed their joy and relief following Miller’s promise. Wings supporters would want to see how far can Bueckers carry the franchise without fear of a trade.

