GM points out apparent double standard in Sedona Prince's WNBA draft questions due to assault allegations

Sedona Prince concluded her college career with a remarkable run with the TCU Horned Frogs, helping Hailey Van Lith lead the program to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance. Now that her college career is over, Prince is now setting her sights on the WNBA draft.

Ad

While she's a solid center who could make an impact on the league, Prince was involved in controversy during her college days.

Many fans criticized Prince, but a WNBA general manager dismissed concerns over the allegations she faced. Katie Barnes of ESPN shared the words of an executive comparing Prince to male athletes who did questionable histories and still got a job in professional sports.

"She is one of the top 38 players who have made themselves available for this draft. If the [concern] is because of the allegations, I would ask, 'Has that ever kept a men's player from being eligible to be drafted into a sport?'" a GM said. "There are countless instances of allegations against male athletes, and their ability to be employed is largely unaffected."

Ad

Trending

Another one didn't want to pick a side, but maintained that every front office should make sure that everything is ok when this type of situation shows up.

"You want to be fair about it and don't want to necessarily hold it against her," another said. "But from an organizational standpoint, you also have to be cautious and do your due diligence."

Ad

Sedona Prince was under the spotlight when accusations of sexual assault and intimate partner violence were made public. These allegations led to a huge backlash from fans who went on to ask for her dismissal from TCU. After all, she was never charged with a crime and continued her career.

Where can Sedona Prince play in the WNBA?

Sedona Prince averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in her final season. She's a strong force at the paint on both ends, which executives hope can overshadow whatever controversy she was linked with in the past.

Ad

She could make an instant impact on teams such as the LA Sparks and Chicago Sky, who could benefit from her presence at the paint, her playmaking abilities and ease to stretch the floor while being a menace on defense.

Other teams could be the Seattle Storm, who also have Dominique Malonga on their radar, and the Washington Mystics, who recently lost Elena Delle Donne after she decided to call it a career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More