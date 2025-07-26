"Go with all your heart": Cameron Brink's mother offers genuine advice as Sparks star gives "proof of life"

Cameron Brink has yet to play a single game for the LA Sparks in the 2025 WNBA season. Still, the promising young forward gave off good vibes in a recent post on social media.On Friday, Brink — who is still recovering from an ACL injury that she sustained last season — posted a photo dump on Instagram. This post, which features images of her loved ones and Sparks teammates, bore a simple caption.&quot;proof of life,&quot; Brink wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrink's IG post drew several positive comments, including a brief message from her mother Michelle Bain-Brink.&quot;LIVING!!! Wherever you go - go with all your heart,&quot; Bain-Brink told her daughter in the comments section.Michelle Bain-Brink posts a supportive comment for her daughter Cameron Brink on Instagram. Credit: Cameron Brink/IGWithout a doubt, Brink's journey over the past several months has been an eventful one. After being drafted second overall by the Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the 6-foot-4 Stanford alum tore her ACL just 15 games into her rookie season. Prior to getting injured in June 2024, Brink had been averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game.Three months later, Brink's longtime boyfriend Ben Felter asked for her hand in marriage during Fashion Week in Paris. Felter's proposal, which was set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, went viral on social media.Interestingly, Brink's latest IG dump concludes with a clip of her rigorous rehabilitation process. Though the Sparks forward winced in pain as she flexed her legs in this clip, she is clearly heeding her mother's words by going at her rehab with &quot;all her heart.&quot;Cameron Brink gets upgraded to &quot;doubtful&quot; ahead of game vs defending WNBA championsOn Friday, multiple sources claimed that Brink had been upgraded to &quot;doubtful&quot; ahead of the Sparks' showdown against the New York Liberty. Reporter David Mendez-Yapkowitz noted that this is the first time that Brink hasn't been ruled out for a game right away because of her ACL injury.The &quot;doubtful&quot; tag for Saturday's game against the defending WNBA champions is an indication that Brink's return to action could be right around the corner.