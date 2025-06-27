"Go hit somebody" - Aces HC Becky Hammon demands more competitive spirit from players as she pulls starters in Mystics loss

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon pulled her starters in the 94-83 loss against the Washington Mystics at home on Thursday. The Aces lost despite a solid outing from A’ja Wilson, who recorded 22 points, five rebounds, four blocks and two assists.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Hammon wished to see more competitive spirit from her players:

“I'm talking about basic stuff: number one, Compete. Compete hard. ... When you're on offense, go hit somebody. When you're on defense, go hit somebody. Go block out. And pick and roll.” (from 07:05)

The Mystics relied on Sug Sutton (17 points and five assists) and rookie Sonia Citron (21 points and two rebounds) against Las Vegas on Thursday. Shakira Austin was also key with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Aces are having a tough run, losing four of their last six games. They are eighth (7-8) in the league, one win away from a .500 record. A’ja Wilson and Co. look worse than last season, when they finished second in the Western Conference with a 27-13 record.

Along with the rest of the team, Wilson was also better in 2024, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Her stellar performances saw her win her third WNBA MVP award. In 2025, her numbers have declined, though, recording 21.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Did the Aces make a mistake by trading Kelsey Plum?

Las Vegas' biggest move this offseason was their trade for Jewell Loyd, which saw Kelsey Plum land with the LA Sparks. Unfortunately, what seemed to be a bold move for the Aces hasn't translated to on-court success.

Loyd daveraged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seattle Storm in 2024. But her numbers have dipped since arriving in Las Vegas, recording 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum has improved, averaging 20.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Sparks.

It has to be asked whether the Aces made a mistake by trading Plum this offseason. Noting the drop in Wilson's numbers, Las Vegas would've done well to have another 20-point scorer on the team.

