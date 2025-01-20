"[GOAT talk]": Kate Martin, A'ja Wilson & more shower love on Elizabeth Kitley's major honor

On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces center Elizabeth Kitley was honored with the ultimate tribute from her alma mater. It has been less than a year since Kitley last stepped on the court for Virginia Tech as a player, and the talented center returned to Blacksburg along with her family for her jersey retirement ceremony this week.

The Hokies officially retired Kitley's No. 33 jersey and added it to the rafters at the Cassell Coliseum in a ceremony that took place during halftime of Sunday's game between Virginia Tech and Louisville. It was a memorable night for one of the program's greatest-ever players.

Kitley's monumental achievement received a significant amount of media coverage, and the messages of support started to flow shortly after the news broke. After Kitley shared a post on her Instagram account, several WNBA stars, including Kate Martin and A'ja Wilson, jumped into the comments section to congratulate the rising star.

Kitley shared a photo of her holding some No. 33 cookies and added a witty caption to go with the pic:

"What’s up? Besides my jersey xx."

Kitley received plenty of love on her post, especially from her Las Vegas Aces teammates. Kate Martin responded with a goat and a talking emoji (GOAT talk). Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson shared two heart emojis.

Kate Martin and A'ja Wilson comment on Elizabeth Kitley's IG post: Photo Credits: Instagram/@elizabethkitley

Guard Jackie Young and center Kiah Stokes complimented Kitley on her clever caption.

Jackie Young and Kiah Stokes comment on Elizabeth Kitley's IG post: Photo Credits: Instagram/@elizabethkitley

Alysha Clark and Megan Gustafson both got in on the action as well, praising the 23-year-old for her success.

Alysha Clark and Megan Gustafson comment on Elizabeth Kitley's IG post: Photo Credits: Instagram/@elizabethkitley

Kitley played 151 games over her five years at Virginia Tech. She finished her career as the school's all-time leader in scoring, minutes played, starts and field goals made. Kitley was also named the ACC's Player of the Year in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Las Vegas Aces center Elizabeth Kitley is set to make her WNBA debut in 2025

Elizabeth Kitley poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Photo Credit: Imagn

Following a remarkable college career, the Las Vegas Aces selected Elizabeth Kitley with the 24th pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Virginia Tech star would've likely been drafted higher if not for a torn ACL on her left knee she suffered in her final college season. The injury would cause her to miss the NCAA Tournament and the entire 2024 WNBA season. The Aces, however, looked past the ACL issue and were determined to secure one of the most talented centers in the draft class.

Kitley has yet to play a WNBA game but is expected to make her professional debut in 2025. Pairing her with A'ja Wilson, another dominant center, should give the Aces a potent one-two punch in the post that few teams will be able to match.

