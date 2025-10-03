  • home icon
  "God, ik you got me" - DiJonai Carrington seeks divine protection before surgery to fix foot injury

"God, ik you got me" - DiJonai Carrington seeks divine protection before surgery to fix foot injury

By Avi Shravan
Published Oct 03, 2025 14:31 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
DiJonai Carrington seeks divine protection before surgery to fix foot injury. (Image Source: Getty)

DiJonai Carrington remembered God as she headed into surgery to fix her season-ending foot injury on Thursday. The Minnesota Lynx guard shared a picture on her Instagram story where she is lying down on a hospital bed.

In the post, one of Carrington's feet is visible outside the blanket, while the other is covered. The hospital staff are seen around the Lynx star, preparing her for surgery. Carrington wished for blessings in her story's caption.

"🙏God, ik you got me🙏," she wrote.
DiJonai Carrington wishes for blessings on her IG story. (Credits: @dijonai/IG)
DiJonai Carrington wishes for blessings on her IG story. (Credits: @dijonai/IG)

Seven hours after the initial story, DiJonai Carrington shared another, showing off her foot covered in a protective casing post-surgical procedures. Her F1B goldendoodle, Mr. Three, was also featured in the post.

Carrington had a rough start to her season this year after she was traded to the Dallas Wings. She struggled to fit in the Wings lineup and help the Paige Bueckers-led squad win games. However, her career turned around when she was traded to the Lynx.

Carrington found her place in Minnesota and helped the team dominate in the regular season. She averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11 games. However, in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries, she suffered a left midfoot strain and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

DiJonai Carrington shares comical moment in injury rehab with Napheesa Collier

After Minnesota's 84-76 Game 3 loss against the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals series, five-time All-Star Napheesa Collier joined DiJonai Carrington on the bench with a season-ending ankle injury that she suffered after physical contact with Alyssa Thomas.

Before going into surgery, Carrington shared a comical moment with Collier while in injury rehab. On Sunday, Collier shared a video on her Instagram story where she and Carrington are seen riding a scooter with their injured legs.

While riding their scooters, the five-time All-Star hyped up the ride with her teammate while being in leg braces.

"Gang gang, Scooter gang!" she wrote in the post.
Napheesa Collier and DiJonai Carrington share a hilarious moment in injury rehab. (Credits: @napheesa24/IG)
Napheesa Collier and DiJonai Carrington share a hilarious moment in injury rehab. (Credits: @napheesa24/IG)

As soon as Collier rhymed the jingle, Carrington looked back at her team's ace with a puzzled expression, which soon turned into a giggle. The duo was seen driving away as the video ended.

Napheesa Collier had an incredible run this season, where she ended up as the runner-up for the MVP award behind A'ja Wilson.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

