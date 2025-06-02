"Going 4/18 as the franchise player is nasty business": A’ja Wilson’s friend doesn’t sugarcoat harsh Kelsey Plum criticism amid Sparks’ woeful start

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, also known as Deloris on his X, formerly Twitter, handle, did not hold back on criticizing LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum for her showing against the Phoenix Suns.

On Sunday, McManus expressed his thoughts on Plum going 4-19 from the field in Sunday's game.

"Kelsey is learning that being the star of a team as a PG ain't easy. Going 4/18 as the franchise player is nasty business," McManus tweeted.

The three-time All-Star had a mediocre showing as the main ball handler of her new team. She scored 15 points, collected six rebounds and dished out two assists while shooting 4 of 19 from the field and 2-of-10 from the 2-point range.

She was 5 on 5 from the charity line, but it was not enough for the Sparks to walk away with a win as they lost the matchup 85-80. The Sparks had a terrible start to the new season, securing only two wins in the eight games they have played.

Kelsey Plum is averaging 22.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, but the thin roster depth is the main problem hurting the Sparks right now.

A'ja Wilson showered praise on Kelsey Plum before spoiling her homecoming

The LA Sparks faced the LV Aces on Friday in a regular-season matchup. It was the homecoming game for the former Aces player Kelsey Plum since getting traded to the Sparks.

Before the game, A'ja Wilson showered praise on Plum, listing out the guard's ability that made her great and expressed her excitement to face her.

"It's always KP," Wilson said. "She just had a mentality of like, 'I just want to do better. I want to be the best.' So I am grateful to be her teammate, was her teammate. I am excited to see her again, she won us two championships here, so obviously we are going to give everything we can, the energy, the positive vibes towards her."

On Friday night, Wilson exploded for 35 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help her team secure a 96-81 win, spoiling her former teammate's homecoming.

Kelsey Plum delivered another struggling performance as she scored 17 points while going 6 of 19 from the field and 1 of 7 from downtown.

