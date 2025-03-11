Golden State Valkyries hype new forward with 3-word reaction during her maiden NBA commentary stint

The Golden State Valkyries are set to begin their first WNBA season in a couple of months. The Valkyries recently hyped one of their players, veteran forward Monique Billings, in her maiden commentary stint during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Ad

As part of the Warriors' Women’s Empowerment Month celebrations, the franchise assigned Billings and Jenny Cavnar to call the entire Golden State-Detroit game live on NBC Sports Bay Area. It was quite a success as both women did a fantastic job covering the Warriors' 115-110 win.

In a post on their Instagram stories on Sunday, the Valkyries shared an image of Billings snapped during the broadcast. The new WNBA franchise wrote a three-word message for the UCLA Bruins product on a job well done inside the commentary booth.

Ad

Trending

"Calling the shots," the account wrote.

The Golden State Valkyries shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @valkyries on IG)

For those wondering why Monique Billings is calling a Warriors game, both the Golden Stae Valkyries and Warriors are owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber. The Warriors duo are looking to bring the same success they had in the NBA into the WNBA.

Ad

Under their ownership, the Warriors have won four NBA championships and made six NBA Finals appearances since 2015. They already did a marvelous job in hiring the executives and coaches for the Valkyries.

Jess Smith was hired as team president, while Ohemaa Nyanin will be serving as general manager. Smith has more than 18 years of experience in sports management, spending time with teams such as Angel City FC (NWSL), San Jose Earthquakes (MLS), Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) and Oakland Athletics (MLB).

Ad

Nyanin was mostly known for her work with the New York Liberty as Director of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager. She was instrumental in bringing in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot to New York. The Liberty ended up winning the 2024 WNBA championship.

Ad

As for the coach, the Valkyries brought in Natalie Nakase, the former assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces. Nakase was part of the Aces coaching staff that won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023.

Golden State Valkyries' current roster

The Golden State Valkyries selected 11 players from the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft, as well as signed five more players ahead of training camp. So far, here is the current roster for the Valkyries:

Ad

Carle Leite | Guard

Stephanie Talbot | Forward

Temi Fagbenle | Center

Veronica Burton | Guard

Julie Vanloo | Guard

Chloe Bibby | Forward

Janelle Salaun | Forward

Kyara Linskens | Center

Cecilia Zandalasini | Forward

Kayla Thornton | Forward

Elissa Cunane | Center

Laeticia Amehere | Forward

Tiffany Hayes | Guard

Kate Martin | Guard

Monique Billings | Forward

The Golden State Valkyries also have three picks in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft, so the roster size will continue to grow. However, the coaching staff will have the tough task of trimming it to just 12 before the start of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback