Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score (Aug 1) | 2025 WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries dominated the Chicago Sky in the fourth quarter on Friday to win 73-66. Golden State, which struggled to make baskets, found its stroke behind Veronica Burton, Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaun. The Valkyries' defense also stepped up to limit the Sky to 12 points in the final minutes. Rupert went 3-for-3 from behind the arc while Burton delivered eight points and four assists to stun the Sky. Salaun made a key basket after the Sky had closed the gap to 67-66 following Kamilla Cardoso's layup. The win, the third straight for the Valkyries, improved their record to 14-13 while the Sky dropped to 7-20.Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box ScoreGolden State Valkyries player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Janelle Salaun16921016-142-42-3+7Temi Fagbenle4420002-70-10-0+8Kate Martin3421121-91-70-0-4Veronica Burton18472114-91-39-9+19Carla Leite11111114-111-52-2-11Laeticia Amihere2200020-00-02-20Iliana Rupert14101005-84-50-0+5Kaila Charles5520002-31-20-0+8Kaitlyn Chen0230020-40-30-0+3Kayla ThorntonDNP---------Monique BillingsDNP- --------Cecilia ZandalasiniDNP- --------Tiffany HayesDNP- --------Chicago Sky player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Elizabeth Williams15830217-120-01-20Kamilla Cardoso141110126-90-02-4-7Rachel Banham14571045-152-82-2-8Rebeca Allen3420201-71-50-0-14Kia Nurse10370014-102-60-0+2Michaela Onyenwere3000101-31-10-0+1Maddy Westbeld2100001-20-10-0-5Sevgi Uzun5411022-60-11-2-4Angel ReeseDNP---------Courtney VanderslootDNP- --------Ariel AtkinsDNP- --------Hailey Van LithDNP- --------Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Game SummaryThe Golden State Valkyries resumed their season-long five-game road trip with a showdown against the Chicago Sky on Friday. Although injury-riddled, the expansion team looked to rack up its third straight win at the expense of the struggling and also injury-plagued host.The Valkyries were aggressive but struggled with efficiency. They were 6-for-20, including 2-for-11 from behind the arc. Had they been more on target, they would not have trailed 15-14 after one quarter. Chicago hardly took shots but made the most of its opportunities, making 7 of 14 attempts.The Valkyries and the Sky followed the same script in the second quarter. Golden State pushed the pace every time, which resulted in some easy baskets. Still, the Valkyries were generally inefficient, a key reason they could not get over the hump against the Sky.Chicago relied again on quality over quantity of shots, hitting 7 of 13 attempts to stay ahead of the Valkyries. The Sky shot 3-for-7 from deep, the key advantage that helped them tie the score 37-37 heading into the halftime break.The Valkyries and the Sky both struggled in the third quarter, which ended 17-15 in favor of the home team. Chicago, previously on target, struggled to find its shots like the visiting team. The Sky held a 54-52 edge entering the final 10 minutes. A 10-2 run by the Valkyries to open the fourth quarter forced the reeling Sky to an early timeout. Veronica Burton and Iliana Rupert combined to give the visiting game control of the game. Kamilla Cardoso inched the Sky to within 67-66 with 2:23 to go before Burton took over to seal a 73-66 win for Golden State.