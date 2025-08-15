Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 15 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Chicago Sky head back home following a two-game road trip, set to host the Golden State Valkyries on Friday at Wintrust Arena. The matchup will be the third and final meeting between them, with the Valkyries already clinching the regular season series 2-0.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The Valkyries-Sky game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on ION. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Valkyries (-298) vs. Sky (+235)

Odds: Valkyries(-6.5 -114) vs. Sky (+6.5 -106)

Total (O/U): Valkyries (o150.5 -110) vs Sky (u150.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of publishing.

Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Preview

The first Valkyries-Sky meeting of the season took place at Chase Center on June 27. Despite Angel Reese’s dominant 17-point, 18-rebound double-double, the hosts secured an 83-78 victory.

Kayla Thornton had a crucial role in the five-point win, scoring 29 points and six rebounds. Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, and Kaitlyn Chen also contributed significantly, combining for 34 points.

Golden State extended its win streak against Chicago, clinching a 73-66 victory nearly five weeks later. With Reese sidelined due to a back injury, Kamilla Cardoso picked up most of the load, recording 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Valkyries’ dynamic duo of Veronica Burton and Janelle Salaun proved to be the difference makers this time, combining for 34 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Cecilia Zandalasini | SF: Janelle Salaun | PF: Tiffany Hayes | C: Temi Fagbenle

Sky

PG: Kia Nurse | SG: Rachel Banham | SF: Michaela Oyenwere | PF: Kamilla Cardoso | C: Elizabeth Williams

Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Betting Tips

Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso has increased her rebounding production in Angel Reese’s absence. Since July 15, she has been averaging 10.6 rpg. Expect her to dominate the glass against the short-sized Valkyries and clear her rebound-prop of 10.5.

Valkyries’ Janelle Salaun has averaged 10.4 ppg this season. However, her scoring output has increased since Kayla Thornton suffered her season-ending injury, averaging 12.2 ppg across six games in August. Expect her to surpass her 11.5-point prop.

Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky Prediction

The Chicago Sky has struggled over the past month, recording a 1-9 mark in their last 10 games. They head into tonight’s matchup on a three-game losing streak, while the Valkyries ride the momentum of three straight victories.

The Sky’s injury report is stacked with key names such as Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot, further making it difficult for them to match an in-form Golden State squad.

Prediction: Expect the Valkyries to clinch a win.

